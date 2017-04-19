One hump or two: eventers get competitive in charity race with a difference

World-class eventing was not the only exciting sport featuring leading international riders at Burnham Market last weekend.
Leading names from the eventing scene swapped their polished mounts for a slightly different discipline… camel racing.
Lissa Green, Jonty Evans, Laura Collett, Sarah “Cutty” Cohen and a highly competitive Bill Levett lined up on their humped steeds in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).
Joining them were Heather Newport, Flick Haigh, Lucy Swann, Boffie Brown, Anna Hales, Lucy Blowers, Flora Gregorie, Tyra Garrett, Rhiannon Rix and Tilly Berendt.
The winner was Heather Newport, who rode her camel to a speedy 11.27-second victory in the final heat.
The camels will be back in action for a re-match at Houghton International Horse Trials next month (25-28 May).
Chris Donaldson, EAAA fundraising manager for north Cambridgeshire and west Norfolk, said the organisation is hoping to raise £10,000 across the two events.
“We are entirely supported by the public, and the chance to stage events like this is essential to keep us in the public eye,” he told H&H.
“We fly 365 days a year, day and night, and the revenue from both events will help to keep our crews flying through the week for the people of the region.”
But eventers are not the only ones to have tried their hand at racing the desert ships.
Teams lined up at Andoversford Races on 9 April to raise money for Willberry Wonder Pony charity.
Martin Keighley Racing’s team showed their speedy experience to win, ahead of teams from the Cotswold Hunt, Cheltenham Vets and sponsors RE Resource Group.
