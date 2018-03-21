Broken bit? No problem! Rider wins after tack malfunction

While winter outings usually make up the quieter end of the show season, one rider’s 2018 debut was one she certainly won’t be forgetting in a hurry.

Jill Wormall, rider and owner of the 17.2hh coloured gelding Kinder Scout, was competing at BSPS Area 5’s winter fixture held at Lincolnshire’s Arena UK when the duo suffered a tack malfunction while in the ring.

During their individual show in the CHAPS non-native class, Scout’s Pelham bit broke clean in half, dropping from his mouth.

The break brought more than a few sharp intakes of breath from stewards, fellow riders and spectators as most expected her to pull up and stop. However, obviously trusting in her horse’s ability and temperament, Jill remained completely undeterred. Using just her legs and voice as aids, she produced the winning show.

Scout walked, trotted, and cantered a figure of eight, also offering a slight extension, before coming back to walk and then into a very mannerly and square halt.

Jill bought the Primitive Star-sired six-year-old grey and white gelding as a yearling with the intention of having him to keep her foals’ company. But he has exceeded all expectations as a ridden horse, competing successfully on the coloured circuit.

Last year in his debut season, the pair had a multitude of wins in the open ranks, including finishing fifth at the Royal International Horse Show and just missing out on Birmingham qualification after finishing second five times in Horse of the Year Show qualifiers.

After being presented with her rosette, Jill said: “He is a perfect gentleman with manners to burn. Considering he’s only been back in work for 10 days, I don’t think I could have done any better if the bit hadn’t broken.”

