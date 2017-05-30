British Eventing clarifies stirrup rule after member confusion

Confusion over a British Eventing (BE) ruling on a certain make of stirrup has been clarified and the product will be allowed – but not until next season.

Riders had expressed confusion on social media as to whether or not Tech Stirrups’ Venice stirrups are allowed at horse trials.

They had been prohibited under BE rules as the design contains magnets, but BE has now said the Venice is an exception to the rule – the magnetic system in the Venice stirrups is employed for safety reasons, rather than to improve rider position.

“The BE sport committee reviewed [this rule] at their most recent meeting and has decided to amend the rule so that these stirrups will be permitted for use in 2018,” a BE spokesman told H&H. “The wording of the 2017 rule does not permit their use at the moment.”

Under BE rules, magnetic stirrups are illegal in all three disciplines and when working in at events.

The BE spokesman confirmed that the stirrups may not be used in competition until the 2018 season.

Riders on Facebook have said they are pleased the stirrups are now allowed, but disappointed the rule reversal will not be enforced until next year.

