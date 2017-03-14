Hunt members consider appeal following guilty verdicts under Hunting Act

Three hunt members are considering an appeal after being found guilty of illegal hunting.

The Grove and Rufford Hunt members — who denied the charges — are seeking legal advice and are considering appealing the decision to a higher court.

The three-day trial at Mansfield Magistrates Court concluded today (Tuesday, 14 March).

This is the first time in more than two years that there has been a successful prosecution of a registered hunt under the 2004 Hunting Act.

Paul Larby, 57, was ordered to pay total costs of £1,848, including a fine of £800; Peter White, 57, was ordered to pay £853, including a £550 fine; and Jane Wright, 63, £448, including a fine of £180. The alleged incident took place on 30 January 2016 and the trio, who are all from Nottinghamshire, pleaded not guilty to offences under the Act.

Speaking after the trial had concluded, a spokesman for the Countryside Alliance said the organisation is “disappointed by the verdict”.

“These three individuals were of impeccable character and we believe that the evidence showed they were trail-hunting within the law,” he said.

“The activity is legal and they were aware that they were being photographed and filmed throughout the day.

“They had nothing to hide and were acting lawfully within the Hunting Act legislation.

“They will now take legal advice and may very well appeal the decision at a higher court.”