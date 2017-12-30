The 12 ponies of Christmas: could you give Marge a home?

On the ninth day of Christmas Horse & Hound and World Horse Welfare gave to me…. Marge.

The ninth equine in H&H and World Horse Welfare’s 12 ponies of Christmas is a one year-old coloured mare, who has been with the charity since November 2016.

She was part of a group of 23 cobs found fly-grazing in a field full of ragwort.

Some of the mares had foals at foot, while many of the ponies had cracked feet that needed attention.

Notices were left up but the ponies’ condition continued to deteriorate.

Marge has grown up in a “lovely, quiet, little filly” after a year at the charity’s Penny Farm rescue and rehoming centre said a spokesman.

She is turned out all the time and loves fuss and attention from helpers and visitors.

The pony is good to catch, handle and groom and is well behaved with the vet and farrier.

“Marge will benefit from a rehomer who has experience with youngsters and who can continue to educate her,” said a spokesman for the charity.

The pony is expected to mature at no more than 12hh.

The charity has 65 horses at Penny Farm, the charity’s rescue and rehoming centre near Blackpool. The centre is currently closed but reopens to visitors on 3 January.

All of World Horse Welfare’s centres are operating at full capacity, so rehoming is vitally important.

Giving a home to a rescue pony gives him or her a second chance at fulfilling his potential and helps develop new skills and confidence.

For more information on Marge, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

