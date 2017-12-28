The 12 ponies of Christmas: could you give Jumping Jack Flash a home?

On the seventh day of Christmas Horse & Hound and World Horse Welfare gave to me…. Jumping Jack Flash.

The seventh equine in H&H and World Horse Welfare’s 12 ponies of Christmas is a 13hh five-year-old piebald gelding, who came into the charity’s care in May 2016 when his owner could no longer care for him.

The pony was headshy and very nervous when he arrived at Belwade Farm in Aberdeenshire but after regular handling has become more confident.

“Jack will benefit from a confident, quiet handler and will suit a yard where he will receive plenty of one-to-one attention,” said the charity’s spokesman.

The pony can be anxious but is good to handle and “will continue to improve as long as he hears a reassuring voice and have positive experiences.”

Once he has matured Jack could be backed and brought on to become a riding or driving pony.

Every six months he needs to have his teeth checked by an equine dental technician as he has previously suffered from a mouth abscess.

All of World Horse Welfare’s centres are operating at full capacity, so rehoming is vitally important.

Giving a home to a rescue pony gives him or her a second chance at fulfilling his potential and helps develop new skills and confidence.

For more information on Jumping Jack Flash, or any of the other World Horse Welfare horses and ponies who are looking for new homes, visit the charity’s website.

