75 years of Royal Windsor Horse Show: watch the show through the ages

To celebrate Royal Windsor Horse Show’s landmark anniversary, take a trip down memory lane to when the show began in 1943

When Windsor Horse Show began in 1943, it was set up to support ‘Wings for Victory’ week, a war time campaign to raise money to purchase Hurricanes and Spitfires for the Royal Air Force.

It was the idea of Geoffrey Cross, who had been invalided out of the Army, and Count Orssich, a showing producer living near Windsor. By November 1943, the Royal Windsor Horse Show Club had been founded, with King George VI as its patron.

Fast forward 75 years and the show has grown to become an internationally recognised five-star equestrian event — featuring top-level showjumping, dressage, driving, showing and endurance.

Her Majesty The Queen has attended every year since the show started in 1943 and it is the only time of the year that the private grounds of Windsor Castle are open to the public.

Watch the show through the ages:

This year’s show will take place from 9-13 May 2018, with over 55,000 visitors expected to attend.

On top of the first class sport, displays in the main Castle Arena include The Musical Ride of The Household Calvary Mounted Regiment, The Musical Drive of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, The DAKS Pony Club Mounted Games and The Land Rover Shetland Pony Grand National.

When you’ve had your fill of spectating, there are over 220 shops in the shopping village to splurge on — as well as food and drink stands to refuel at.

For information about tickets visit rwhs.co.uk.

And don’t miss our special 11-page Royal Windsor Horse Show preview in the 3 May issue of Horse & Hound magazine, where we look back at 75 of the show’s greatest moments, get the inside scoop on how to make the most out of your visit this year and take a look back at The Queen’s enduring commitment to the show.

For all the latest equestrian news, reports and analysis, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday