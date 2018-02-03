Take a look at this selection of Welsh section D horses and ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This stunning horse has taken part in fun and endurance rides and has done plenty of hacking too. He works nicely in the school and is snaffle mouthed. He is a pleasure to school as he is light in the hand and he enjoys his work. He is happy to pop coloured and rustic fences and is a lovely horse to have on the yard. This stunning chap has the looks for the show ring or would excel at dressage. However he would be equally happy continuing with happy hacking. He has no vices or blemishes.”

View the advert

2. ‘Look at me’

Height: 15hh

Gender: stallion

Age: six

Selling points: “This Welsh section D ridden and driven stallion has won many showing classes and championships both in-hand and under saddle. He is very easy to do in and out of the stable and his breeding is second to none. This stallion has ‘look at me’ attitude with great presence and enjoys his work.”

View the advert

3. ‘Top breeding’

Height: 15hh

Gender: filly

Age: three

Selling points: “This filly has top breeding — she is by Danaway The Jackel out of Ilston Lady Carnia. She is a fabulous mover, with lots of bone and feather with the most people-loving, quiet temperament imaginable.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘A pleasure to own’

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: seven

Selling points: “Lloyd is a Welsh cob with plenty of bone. He has hunted, hacked, Pony Clubbed and has been an absolute pleasure to own. He has hunted with the Braes of Derwent, ridden by both father and daughter. He has also been selected and competed for Pony Club novice teams. He is super safe and totally bomb-proof — a real confidence-giver and easy to do in all ways. He is a good doer and can live in or out.”

View the advert

5. ‘Super smart’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This pony is excellent to hunt, showjumps 90cm/1m with ease and could make a fantastic working hunter or competition pony. She has huge potential with the right jockey. She is excellent to shoe, clip and box and is good in traffic.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way