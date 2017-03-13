Want to take your horse somewhere this weekend? You need to enter one of these

If you’re looking for somewhere to take your horse out this weekend, competitions you need to enter this week, from hunter trials to dressage and showing



Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 18 March

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “Classes range from introductory to Prix St Georges and pick your own British Eventing (BE) tests.”

British Dressage (BD) combined training

Date: 18 March

Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme On Spalding Moor

Details: “Classes from prelim with 70cm showjumping to novice dressage with 1m showjumping.”

Showing show

Date: 18 March

Venue: Newton Rigg Equestrian Centre, Penrith

Details: “A huge range of ridden and in-hand showing classes for all levels of ability and age.”

Arena cross-country

Date: 19 March

Venue: Sheepgate Equestrian, Boston

Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m, open to both horses and ponies with rosettes to sixth place for both size sections. There are no showjumps or working hunter style fences.”

Hunter trial

Date: 19 March

Venue: Campsmount Farm, Doncaster

Details: “A range of classes on offer from 60cm minimus to 90cm, plus a novice pairs class.”

Unaffiliated dressage in West Sussex

Date: 12 March

Venue: Boxgrove Competition Stables, Chichester

Details: “Classes from intro to medium with some restricted sections.”

British Showjumping

Date: 19 March

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “Classes from British Novice to Newcomers and a 1.10m national amateur championship qualifier.”

One-day event

Date: 19 March

Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree

Details: “A range of classes available including 50cm novice mini pony and horse to 80-90cm horse.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 19 March

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Classes from 50cm to 1m and a clear round before the competition begins. There is prize money available for all classes.”

