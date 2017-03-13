Want to take your horse somewhere this weekend? You need to enter one of these

If you’re looking for somewhere to take your horse out this weekend, competitions you need to enter this week, from hunter trials to dressage and showing
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 18 March
Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester
Details: “Classes range from introductory to Prix St Georges and pick your own British Eventing (BE) tests.”
Enter now
British Dressage (BD) combined training
Date: 18 March
Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme On Spalding Moor
Details: “Classes from prelim with 70cm showjumping to novice dressage with 1m showjumping.”
Enter now
Showing show
Date: 18 March
Venue: Newton Rigg Equestrian Centre, Penrith
Details: “A huge range of ridden and in-hand showing classes for all levels of ability and age.”
Enter now
Arena cross-country
Date: 19 March
Venue: Sheepgate Equestrian, Boston
Details: “Classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m, open to both horses and ponies with rosettes to sixth place for both size sections. There are no showjumps or working hunter style fences.”
Enter now
Hunter trial
Date: 19 March
Venue: Campsmount Farm, Doncaster
Details: “A range of classes on offer from 60cm minimus to 90cm, plus a novice pairs class.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated dressage in West Sussex
Date: 12 March
Venue: Boxgrove Competition Stables, Chichester
Details: “Classes from intro to medium with some restricted sections.”
Enter now
British Showjumping
Date: 19 March
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Details: “Classes from British Novice to Newcomers and a 1.10m national amateur championship qualifier.”
Enter now
One-day event
Date: 19 March
Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree
Details: “A range of classes available including 50cm novice mini pony and horse to 80-90cm horse.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 19 March
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “Classes from 50cm to 1m and a clear round before the competition begins. There is prize money available for all classes.”
Enter now