Want to keep warm and dry? Take a look at these indoor competitions you need to enter this week

As the weather cools down and it becomes less desirable to ride your horse in the elements take a look at this range of indoor competitions you need to enter



Evening unaffiliated showjumping



Date: 17 November

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “Classes from clear round and 55cm to 95cm with Trailblazers qualifiers. Rosettes to sixth and prizes in kind.”

Enter now

Gridwork clinic

Date: 18 November

Venue: Chelwood Equestrian, Sussex

Details: “All sessions are designed to be confidence boosting and fun under the instruction of Hugo Payne.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 18 November

Venue: Moulton College, Northamptonshire

Details: “Classes from introductory to novice with a Dressage UK section in each. Two classes can be entered for £25.”

Enter now

British Showjumping

Date: 19 November

Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from 80cm to 1.10m.”

Enter now

Mini showjumping

Date: 19 November

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “Classes from clear round and 30cm to 1m with trophies to the winners, medals to those placed second and third and rosettes to sixth.”

Enter now

Show Cross

Date: 19 November

Venue: Northern Racing College, Doncaster

Details: “Classes from 70-75cm to 100-105cm with junior and senior sections which both have separate rosettes and prize money. There will be a minimum of 18 fences and an optimum time.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated evening dressage

Date: 21 November

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary split into junior, senior and para sections with David Broome qualifiers. A member of Leamside Equestrian staff can be booked to read your dressage test at an extra cost.”

Enter now

Evening clear round showjumping

Date: 23 November

Venue: Grove Farm Equestrian, near Steventon

Details: “This clear round runs from 4pm. Any height is available from poles on the ground to top of the wings. £5 per round or £15 with assistance from Mark Smith. Rosettes are on offer for each clear round.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings