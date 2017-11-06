Want to keep warm and dry? Take a look at these indoor competitions you need to enter this week

As the weather cools down and it becomes less desirable to ride your horse in the elements take a look at this range of indoor competitions you need to enter
Evening unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 17 November
Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen
Details: “Classes from clear round and 55cm to 95cm with Trailblazers qualifiers. Rosettes to sixth and prizes in kind.”
Gridwork clinic
Date: 18 November
Venue: Chelwood Equestrian, Sussex
Details: “All sessions are designed to be confidence boosting and fun under the instruction of Hugo Payne.”
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 18 November
Venue: Moulton College, Northamptonshire
Details: “Classes from introductory to novice with a Dressage UK section in each. Two classes can be entered for £25.”
British Showjumping
Date: 19 November
Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester
Details: “Classes from 80cm to 1.10m.”
Mini showjumping
Date: 19 November
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “Classes from clear round and 30cm to 1m with trophies to the winners, medals to those placed second and third and rosettes to sixth.”
Show Cross
Date: 19 November
Venue: Northern Racing College, Doncaster
Details: “Classes from 70-75cm to 100-105cm with junior and senior sections which both have separate rosettes and prize money. There will be a minimum of 18 fences and an optimum time.”
Unaffiliated evening dressage
Date: 21 November
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary split into junior, senior and para sections with David Broome qualifiers. A member of Leamside Equestrian staff can be booked to read your dressage test at an extra cost.”
Evening clear round showjumping
Date: 23 November
Venue: Grove Farm Equestrian, near Steventon
Details: “This clear round runs from 4pm. Any height is available from poles on the ground to top of the wings. £5 per round or £15 with assistance from Mark Smith. Rosettes are on offer for each clear round.”
