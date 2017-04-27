Travel in luxury, arrive on form with Equicruiser *Promotion*

Promotional Feature
Equine travel
Entering what is effectively a sealed box on wheels… Being tied up in a confined space… And then travelling at great speed…
This is about as far removed as is possible from a horse’s natural environment. We should never take it for granted how much trust these magnificent animals place in us every time they’re loaded for travelling.
Travel tips for horses and ponies
- Practice makes perfect — practise simply loading, feeding and unloading to familiarise your horse with new surroundings
- Dress rehearsal — get your horse used to its travel boots/rugs. A tail bandage and a poll guard should also be fitted for added protection
- Welcome on board — always include some clean, thick bedding and ideally rubber matting (fluted rubber matting is standard on the Super Luxury 10 tonne) to provide a safe and secure surface. Food is a wonderful distraction, so have a fresh hay net already in place
- Bring a friend — research shows that stress in travelling horses is significantly reduced if they travel with a fellow equine, or even a sheep or goat!
- Safe loading — when walking onto the ramp be sure to position the horse so that he is not in danger of clipping his stifle on entry. Don’t tie the horse up so tight that he can’t reach the hay net or so that his head is in an unnatural position
- And go! — once loaded don’t hang around so that the horse becomes impatient. The sooner you get moving, the better
- Be prepared — check the roads and be ready to deal with any delays. Carry plenty of water and feed and pack spare lead ropes/bridles; if you have an unexpected stop, you can safely unload the horse