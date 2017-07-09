‘Horses are the magic that’s changed my life’: the book all horse lovers should read this summer

Finding time to settle down with a book in the midst of the competition season might sound unlikely. But if you do manage to steal away a few hours, The Wild Other by Clover Stroud should be at the top of your list, says Horse & Hound's features editor Madeleine Silver

If ever we needed proof of the healing power of horses, this is it.

Writer and journalist Clover Stroud’s memoir ‘The Wild Other’ will choke you from the off. At the age of just 16, the author’s mother had a riding accident on an icy November morning that left her first in a coma, and then with such severe head injuries that she lived out the rest of her life in a home with round-the-clock care.

“I cannot look back on my life without seeing a jagged dark scar through the moment that separates the time immediately before the accident from the time after,” writes Clover.

“Even the year before the accident is smudgy in my head, like someone has loaded a gun and there’s a timer counting down to the really terrible thing that none of us can stop happening.”

This accident cut short an idyllic childhood in rural Wiltshire and runs as a backdrop throughout her adult life, as Clover embarks on a wild journey travelling from gypsy camps in Ireland, to the rodeos of west Texas and then to Russia’s war-torn Caucasus.

