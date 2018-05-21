Did someone say Bank Holiday weekend? Here’s 7 ways to make the most of it (with your horse)

With another Bank Holiday weekend looming, why not take a look at these competitions and fun days out you need to enter



Three-day jumping show



Date: 26-28 May

Venue: Weston Lawns Equitation, near Coventry

Details: “This packed three-day show includes a huge range of classes from clear round and 80cm up to 1.30m, and also features some fun classes such as six bar and take your own line. There is a restaurant available, open until late and hook up available.”

Express eventing

Date: 27 May

Venue: Diamond Equestrian, Leicester

Details: “This is a fun, low key and relaxed event for all to enjoy. It features a dressage test then a quick change of tack and onto the showjumping, which the cross-country immediately follows. There are four classes ranging between 1ft6-2ft up to2ft6-3ft. There is also the option to not do dressage and just jump which will be run as a clear round. Rosettes to sixth place and goodies for winners .”

Book a slot showjumping

Date: 28 May

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “A full showjumping course will be available for hire in the 60m x 45m sand/fibre outdoor arena from 9am-7pm. It can be hired for half an hour for one horse but you are very welcome to book two slots together to make up to an hour.”

Affordable showing

Date: 28 May

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “This show is open to everyone and if you enter two classes, you get another two for free. There are lots of qualifiers on offer too.”

Bank Holiday showjumping

Date: 28 May

Venue: Runningwell Equestrian, Chelmsford

Details: “Classes from cross poles and 50cm up to 90cm with sunshine tour qualifiers.”

Hunter trial

Date: 28 May

Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Illfracombe

Details: “This event features classes with heights ranging between 60cm and 90cm with pairs options at 70cm and 80cm.”

British Dressage and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 28 May

Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester

Details: “This show features affiliated and unaffiliated classes ranging between prelim and medium with senior and junior sections and some qualifiers.”

