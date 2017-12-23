If you’re on the lookout for small ponies for sale to get your child going in the horse world, take a look at this selection of ponies under 12hh for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Sorry, he does not fit into a stocking’

Height: 12hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This pony should be on every child’s Christmas wish list. At the moment, he is taking a five-year-old girl hunting every Saturday on the lead-rein. He stands so patiently at the meet and does not look at the hounds. He keeps his head when those all around him are losing theirs. He can also be led from another pony. He goes to all PC (Pony Club) rallies off the lead-rein ridden by a seven-year-old. He trots and jumps a small course and does walk, trot or canter in a large group. He is safe hacking and is 100% to do. He is genuine, well-mannered and child-friendly.”

2. ‘Superstar’

Height: 10hh

Gender: mare

Age: 10

Selling points: “This beautiful Shetland has been a super child’s lead rein pony, ridden by all ages. She is blessed with the kindest nature any child could wish for. She is 200% to catch, comes to call, in the stable, to rug and do in every way. She is fabulous out on hacks and is brilliant with dogs running loose behind her her. She happily trots on the lead-rein with small tots on board and never bats an eyelid. She has confidence in abundance — she loves her work and being busy. She adores fuss and is very cuddly. Good as gold when handled, including with small children. She is very pretty and has shown previously. She is a real pet and an absolute pleasure — look no further, she is a child’s best friend.”

3. ‘Amazing’

Height: 12hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 11

Selling points: “We have owned this superstar pony for the past two years and he has taught all the children on the livery yard to ride. He is the perfect tots’ pony, always impeccably behaved while being handled in and out of the stable. He will tie up all day and tolerate children all around every area of his body. He loves to be groomed and pampered for hours on end. He can be trusted around little people and dogs, has never kicked or bitten even when being fed treats — he is polite and gentle. He lets children tack him up and ride around the school and with a more capable child he will also jump. He is a lovely lead-rein pony. He has taught my daughter to ride from under three-years-old but she is now needing a first ridden. He’s done Pony Club activities, local shows and fancy dress, proving to always be calm and patient. He does have some specific health issues that we have managed and they have not hindered his purpose as the dream first pony.”

4. ‘Genuine’

Height: 12hh

Gender: mare

Age: 11

Selling points: “This pony has been in the same home for most of her life. She has always been ridden by children in a snaffle and never anticipates to go faster. She doesn’t nap, buck or rear and has absolutely no attitude. She goes to all PC rallies and local shows and is equally happy on or off the lead-rein. She hacks out on the road off the lead-rein with a seven-year-old boy and also leads from another pony. She is 100% to do and is well-mannered and child friendly.”

5. ‘Super’

Height: 11.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 13

Selling points: “Harry is a wonderful all-rounder, and is great on or off the lead-rein. We have had great fun over the past two years with him. He loves going hunting and hacking out on the roads or in the field. He is very easy to look after and very quiet and relaxed with all ages — he loves being groomed and patted. He is fantastic in traffic and wonderful for my six-year-old daughter to handle on the ground — she can lead him to and from the field.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way