Jump to it! 6 showjumping competitions you would be mad to miss out on

If you are looking for showjumping competitions to take your horse or pony to, here are just a few you need to check out



British Showjumping



Date: 28 January

Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from 80cm to 1.05m and a FMBs Therapy Systems Star Championship qualifier, plus amateur championship qualifiers.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 28 January

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “Classes from 40cm, which comprises a course of just cross poles, 60cm with no spreads included in the course and then up to 90cm. There is prize money on offer and rosettes for those placed first to fifth, plus rosettes will be awarded to those who jump a double clear too.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 28 January

Venue: Netherton Equestrian Centre, Perth

Details: “There are a huge range of classes on offer from trot poles clear round and cross poles as the first class up to 1m. There is also the option to jump bigger than 1m at the end of the day, but this will be treated as a clear round.”

Unaffiliated evening showjumping

Date: 1 February

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “Classes from clear round and 60cm to 1m. Gates open at 6pm, with the clear round running until 7pm before the classes start. Refreshments available.”

Friday evening unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 2 February

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “Classes from cross poles and 40-50cm where assistance is allowed in the arena, but no lead-reins are allowed — rosettes will be awarded for clear rounds that are not placed in these classes. There is then a 50-60cm class with no back rails or fillers included in the course. Classes go up to 80cm. Prize money will be available if there are enough starters.”

Unaffiliated afternoon showjumping

Date: 3 February

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from 45cm and cross poles where lead-rein assistance is permitted, all the way up to 95cm. Special rosettes will be awarded to sixth place and the results will count towards a points series.”

