Yeeehaaaaw! Hold on to your hats, it’s lap of honour time at the Scope Festival!

The week-long Alexander Horseboxes Scope Festival celebrates all that is great about showjumping — thrilling jump-offs, brilliant riders of all ages and some awesome equines. And, for those lucky enough to win a red rosette, a beautiful sash and the coveted rug, it’s then lap of honour time — hold on to your hats, these combinations are loving every minute of their moments in the spotlight!

1. No fear!

Claudia Moore and Tullineaskey Fear Deas go for a spin after 138cm glory

2. Golden wonder

Atiya Bussey and Ranchwood Latte scoop the Mandy Hall 1.15m Pony and celebrate in fine style on their lap of honour

3. Hands up if you’ve won!

Ella Hall is the most ecstatic rider at Scope after she and Calusa won the Cats and Pipes 138cm

4. Round of applause

Eloise Burden on Coolatooder Liath after success in the Graeme Ash Novice Masters

5. Perfectly poised

Demi Watson and her four-year-old winner Illonois I

6. Mini Milton

Glain Watkin Jones enjoys the lap of honour on My Gem Pearle, Graham Heath Equestrian Primary Handicap 138cm victors

7. Ribbons flying

Emma Slater and Kings of Leon take the Tacklocker 1m Novice

8. Motorbike!

Izabella Rogers feels the G-force as she whizzes round on Whinney Lass after victory in the Graham Heath Equestrian 128cm Primary

9. We have lift off

James Smith and Bolton Gate Ben head the 1.45m Big Tour

10. Giving Frankie Dettori a run for his money

Katie Bradburne certainly has the racing genes — she and Cappagh Misty land the HCC Contractors Tiny Tots

11. Blink and you’ll miss them!

Isabelle Ryder puts down the accelerator on Cuilin Dun after the POYS 5 and 6 year old Elite

12. Red ribbons

Nicole Lockhead Anderson and Gangnam Style II take the Squibb Group Dunglen 148cm

13. All smiles

Lesley Mitton on Heart of Savannah take the Buckaroo Saddlery Adventurer

14. Happy by name…

Another hat-trick on the cards for Paul Barker and Happy Boy

15. Faster, faster!

Noora Von Bulow riding Peppino II Grande, winners of the CGS Construction 128cm

16. We’re off!

Will Edwards and Candies B after victory in the Marnic Groundworks Young Riders Under 23 B&C

17. Don’t scratch the paintwork!

Grand prix winners Yazmin Davis and Zilverster II steer a very careful line past the rather nice set of wheels (Who parked there, we wonder?)

Don’t miss this week’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (31 August 2017) for the full report from Scope Festival