Sash and prosecco show? Count us in! 7 dressage competitions you need to enter this week

If you’re looking to enter a dressage competition in the next couple of weeks, whether that might be affiliated or unaffiliated, take a look at this selection of dressage shows



British Dressage

Date: 1 July

Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster

Details: “Affiliated classes from prelim to medium with prize money to those places. There will be hot and cold food available throughout the day.”

Enter now

Team Quest dressage

Date: 1 July

Venue: Field House, Uttoxeter

Details: “Classes from introductory to novice with Team Quest and My Quest options available.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 2 July

Venue: The Diamond Centre, Carshalton

Details: “Classes from introductory to medium with qualifiers for the sunshine tour and a Surrey Equine Massage treatment to the winner of each class.”

Enter now

Quest Club and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 2 July

Venue: Inchoonans Competition and Livery Yard, Errol

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary open to all riders.”

Enter now

Summer dressage

Date: 2 July

Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary with Crickland qualifiers and incorporating the MEC summer championships which offers sashes, rosettes and prizes to the winner.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated evening dressage

Date: 5 July

Venue: Inchoonans Competition and Livery Yard, Errol

Details: “Classes from intro to novice.”

Enter now

Sash and prosecco show

Date: 8 July

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary and open freestyle to music. This show is open to all and no qualification is needed. There are junior sections and classes for green and young horses and for those starting out that haven’t gained any BD points. Prizes include sashes and bottles of prosecco.”

Enter now