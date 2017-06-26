Sash and prosecco show? Count us in! 7 dressage competitions you need to enter this week

If you’re looking to enter a dressage competition in the next couple of weeks, whether that might be affiliated or unaffiliated, take a look at this selection of dressage shows
British Dressage
Date: 1 July
Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster
Details: “Affiliated classes from prelim to medium with prize money to those places. There will be hot and cold food available throughout the day.”
Enter now
Team Quest dressage
Date: 1 July
Venue: Field House, Uttoxeter
Details: “Classes from introductory to novice with Team Quest and My Quest options available.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 2 July
Venue: The Diamond Centre, Carshalton
Details: “Classes from introductory to medium with qualifiers for the sunshine tour and a Surrey Equine Massage treatment to the winner of each class.”
Enter now
Quest Club and unaffiliated dressage
Date: 2 July
Venue: Inchoonans Competition and Livery Yard, Errol
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary open to all riders.”
Enter now
Summer dressage
Date: 2 July
Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary with Crickland qualifiers and incorporating the MEC summer championships which offers sashes, rosettes and prizes to the winner.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated evening dressage
Date: 5 July
Venue: Inchoonans Competition and Livery Yard, Errol
Details: “Classes from intro to novice.”
Enter now
Sash and prosecco show
Date: 8 July
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary and open freestyle to music. This show is open to all and no qualification is needed. There are junior sections and classes for green and young horses and for those starting out that haven’t gained any BD points. Prizes include sashes and bottles of prosecco.”
Enter now