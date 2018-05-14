Royal Windsor 2018: The Queen, fake soldiers and a hairy moment in the show ring

The world’s eyes might be on Windsor this month for a certain wedding, but it’s the top class equestrian action that caught our imagination last week (9-13 May 2018). We take a look behind the scenes...

Royal Windsor knows all about rain (rewind to the apocalyptic flooding of 2016…), and so when the sun does shine we know how to make the most of it…

Going freestyle: we can’t always trust our horses to stick to the script when it matters most

Soldier soldier: we wouldn’t blame horses for looking twice at these (fake) guardsmen

With a packed schedule of top showjumping classes, it’s poles galore behind-the-scenes

All hands on deck: a bowler hat-clad steward gets to work

Clad in her signature headscarf, The Queen could be mistaken for just another spectator — if it weren’t for her entourage of security (and all those camera lenses…)

Pomp and ceremony: members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment leave the Castle Arena after its musical ride. Next stop? Reporting for duty for Harry and Meghan’s wedding in Windsor this Saturday (19 May)

A Royal Windsor star: Katie Jerram-Hunnable and The Queen’s prolific former racehorse-turned-showing star strike a post ahead of his retirement ceremony at the show

Beady eyes: spectators don’t get much more knowledgable than Her Majesty

Show pressure? What show pressure? Horses are grazed in the picture-perfect grounds of Windsor Castle

All part of the plan: the Equestrian Federation of Azerbaijan wow the crowds with their new performance ‘Land of Fire – Azerbaijan’

Finishing with a bang: the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery’s musical drive ends in its typically spectacular style

Fast and furious: team Scotland at breakneck speed in the DAKS Pony Club Mounted Games

A (Royal) family day out: Sophie Countess of Wessex and her son Viscount Severn keep a close eye on the driving

