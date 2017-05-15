Royal Windsor 2017: The Queen, tearful goodbyes and pint-sized jockeys

A castle, The Queen and an Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper: could there be a better way to show off the best that Britain has to offer? Royal Windsor might be over for another year, but we're still on a high from all the action. Don't miss our full report and special Nick Skelton tribute in this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (18 May 2017)
The look of love: Jayne Ross and KBF Crescendo before the coloured ridden championship
Credit: Peter Nixon
Talking tactics: mini jockeys gather for the Shetland Grand National (including Rocco Dettori in The Queen’s silks)
Credit: Peter Nixon
What retirement? The Duke of Edinburgh is spotted in the grounds of Windsor Castle
Credit: Peter Nixon
Ever heard of personal space? Hounds give a warm welcome to the public
Credit: Peter Nixon
You’ve got the love: Emily Flynn and Leyhills Gillie Glas
Credit: Peter Nixon
England race to victory in the DAKS Pony Club Mounted Games…
Credit: Peter Nixon
…and receive their prize from Prince Philip himself
Credit: Peter Nixon
The Warwickshire celebrate their inter-hunt relay triumph
Credit: Peter Nixon
Some more silverware for the collection: The Queen wins the RoR class with Barbers Shop, who went on to take the supreme ridden showing title on Sunday
Credit: Peter Nixon
Rule Britannia! The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery wow the crowds with their musical drive
Credit: Peter Nixon
Bertram Allen and Molly Malone get into trouble at the Tower Bridge fence during the Kingdom Of Bahrain Stakes for the King’s Cup
Credit: Peter Nixon
Picture perfect: the coaching marathon takes place up the Long Walk in Windsor Great Park
Credit: Peter Nixon
Fast and furious: the double harness scurry challenge in action
Credit: Peter Nixon
Her Majesty The Queen and His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Prince Andrew, Duke of York catch up during the endurance
Credit: Peter Nixon
Don’t mind me: Big Star leaves the stable for the last time at Royal Windsor before his retirement ceremony in the Castle Arena
Credit: Peter Nixon
The equestrian world sheds a tear as Olympic showjumping gold-medallist Nick Skelton hangs up his boots for the last time