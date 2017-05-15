Royal Windsor 2017: The Queen, tearful goodbyes and pint-sized jockeys

A castle, The Queen and an Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper: could there be a better way to show off the best that Britain has to offer? Royal Windsor might be over for another year, but we're still on a high from all the action. Don't miss our full report and special Nick Skelton tribute in this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (18 May 2017)

1 /16 The look of love: Jayne Ross and KBF Crescendo before the coloured ridden championship Credit: Peter Nixon

2 /16 Talking tactics: mini jockeys gather for the Shetland Grand National (including Rocco Dettori in The Queen’s silks) Credit: Peter Nixon

3 /16 What retirement? The Duke of Edinburgh is spotted in the grounds of Windsor Castle Credit: Peter Nixon

4 /16 Ever heard of personal space? Hounds give a warm welcome to the public Credit: Peter Nixon

5 /16 You’ve got the love: Emily Flynn and Leyhills Gillie Glas Credit: Peter Nixon

6 /16 England race to victory in the DAKS Pony Club Mounted Games… Credit: Peter Nixon

7 /16 …and receive their prize from Prince Philip himself Credit: Peter Nixon

8 /16 The Warwickshire celebrate their inter-hunt relay triumph Credit: Peter Nixon

9 /16 Some more silverware for the collection: The Queen wins the RoR class with Barbers Shop, who went on to take the supreme ridden showing title on Sunday Credit: Peter Nixon

10 /16 Rule Britannia! The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery wow the crowds with their musical drive Credit: Peter Nixon

11 /16 Bertram Allen and Molly Malone get into trouble at the Tower Bridge fence during the Kingdom Of Bahrain Stakes for the King’s Cup Credit: Peter Nixon

12 /16 Picture perfect: the coaching marathon takes place up the Long Walk in Windsor Great Park Credit: Peter Nixon

13 /16 Fast and furious: the double harness scurry challenge in action Credit: Peter Nixon

14 /16 Her Majesty The Queen and His Majesty Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain and Prince Andrew, Duke of York catch up during the endurance Credit: Peter Nixon

15 /16 Don’t mind me: Big Star leaves the stable for the last time at Royal Windsor before his retirement ceremony in the Castle Arena Credit: Peter Nixon