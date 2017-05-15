Royal Windsor 2017: The Queen, tearful goodbyes and pint-sized jockeys

Madeleine Silver

A castle, The Queen and an Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper: could there be a better way to show off the best that Britain has to offer? Royal Windsor might be over for another year, but we're still on a high from all the action. Don't miss our full report and special Nick Skelton tribute in this week's issue of Horse & Hound magazine (18 May 2017)

TAGS: