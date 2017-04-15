6 wonderful roans we would love to get our hands on this week

If you’ have a love for strawberries, blues and slightly different bays take a look at these roan horses and ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Quiet and safe’

Height: 13.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This pony is good to do and isn’t sharp or silly whether fit or unfit. He has done lots of happy hacking, Pony Club rallies, two Pony Club senior camps, cross-country and showjumping. He hunted in his previous home. In the two years we have had him my has daughter felt happy and confident on him and they have grown together.”

View the advert

2. ‘Genuine’

Height: 15.2hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This Irish-bred mare has done all Pony Club activities and teams, plus some unaffiliated eventing and showjumping. We have hunted her for the past couple of seasons where she has been foot-perfect. She is a forward ride in the school but very safe. She hacks alone and in company and is always consistent in her lovely nature. Perfect stable manners and no vices.”

View the advert

3. ‘A pleasure to own’

Height: 12.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Shorty’ has got my little boy back into riding after having his confidence shattered by his previous pony and giving up riding. She is an absolute poppet. She’s forward going so wouldn’t be suitable as a first pony, but she’s super-safe. She competitively jumps 75cm, likes her cross-country and is an amazing, well-mannered hunter. She hacks alone and in company and is good to do in all ways. I honestly can’t fault her.”

View the advert

4. ‘Lovely and straightforward’

Article continues below...

Height: 16hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Lil’ is an Irish Sports Horse that is lovely in and out of the stable. She is a real character on the yard. Lil goes very nicely in the school abd is forward going to fence but always in a snafffle. She is very safe and never silly. Lil has jumped British Showjumping (BS) up to 1.10m with myself and 1.20m with a previous rider but has low mileage. She has recently been cross-country schooling which she thoroughly enjoyed. Lil is 100% to do and she will stand in the trailer at a show with no fuss. She is fine in busy warm-ups and is not spooky in the ring. She is great to hack out and has been on busy roads. She is fit and ready to compete and is happy to turn her hoof to anything for someone that wants to have some fun. She would be great for someone looking to be competitive in 1m and 1.05m classes or someone that wants to take her to that next level.”

View the advert

5. ‘Great hunter and team chaser’

Height: 16.1hh

Age: nine

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “I have had some great times with this horse, winning a team chase, placed at Hickstead on a Riding Club team, has jumped around the Blenheim eventers’ challenge, ridden bareback and bridle-less, schooled over 1.35m and jumped things out hunting I never thought I would. But I’ve come to the conclusion he doesn’t want to be a showjumper ( which is what I want to do). He is good to do and has been living out 24/7 for the past two years and coped well. He is great out hunting and jumps anything. He is also great team chasing and good to hack if in company. He is not being sold as a showjumper. He will train and do clinics and never puts a foot wrong, but on his own in the ring he falls apart. I have tried everything, trust me! He will go first or last out hunting and lead over fences and if I wanted a hunt horse I’d keep him myself.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



6. ‘Ultimate hunting schoolmistress’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: 12

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This mare is a great hunter either side saddle or astride. She jumps hedges, walls, gates, ditches and rails from a gallop or from a stride and pop. She has never come across anything that has presented a problem. She will queue quietly, and will ride and lead. She has hunted with the Zetland and the Quorn, is excellent in the heaviest of traffic, to shoe, load and clip and is used to children, dogs and busy atmospheres. She would suit a lady or a gent and was pulled out as side saddle champion at Northumberland County Show and was third at the National side saddle championships.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

Article continues below...

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way