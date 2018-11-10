If you’ve got a penchant for ‘blondes’, take a look at these palomino horses and ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This super looking, kind and talented girl could do any job. She’s not only lovely to look at but to ride as well. She’s well schooled and rides in a nice outline in all paces. She is very good across country — bold brave and clever — and water, ditches, drops and banks are all no bother to her. She would make a fab British Eventing (BE) horse for next year. She is happily showjump schooling around 90cm/1m courses with loads more scope — there is definitely a lot more in the tank for someone who wants to affiliate. She’s careful and agile and rarely touches a pole She’s excellent to hack out alone or in company and doesn’t have a bad bone in her body.”

2. ‘Eye-catching’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “This eye-catching Lusitano mare is kind and genuine with a wiling attitude. She moves beautifully with three well-balanced, ground covering paces. She is well-mannered on the ground and under saddle. She is quick to learn and always gives a pleasurable, responsive ride. She is an exciting competition prospect and has no vices.”

3. ‘Born to event’

Height: expected to mature at 16.3hh

Gender: colt

Age: five months

Selling points: “This absolutely stunning colt is a perfect example of the quality and class with which the young AES Graded cremello stallion, GFS Lord of the Dance is stamping his offspring to date. Tall, well built with a powerful, compact frame, long legs and extremely attractive head set well on an elegant neck of good length. This colt not only possesses all of the quality and presence of a show ring winner but also the stamina, speed and strength to perform at top level. Byzantio’s dam is a simply stunning mare is bred in the purple and has competed as a youngster in all three disciplines with enormous promise having evented to intermediate and had some excellent results prior to succumbing to a serious injury that saw her career change to that of a broodmare. Her temperament and character are impeccable and this is a gift she bestows on all of her offspring.”

4. ‘A sweet pony’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: 11

Selling points: “Crunchie is currently ridden by my 13-year-old. We have had her a year and attended lots of Pony Club rallies and training. She has a lovely jump over showjumps and cross-country fences, and balanced flatwork. Crunchie is happy showjumping 70/80cm although at home she jumps 90cm with ease. She is good to hack in company or alone but doesn’t like tractors or lorries — though she will go past if they stop. She is calm in open spaces and in her last home she hunted regularly — she doesn’t get over excited and is great with gates. Crunchie’s ideal home would be with off-road hacking, doing hunting and low level riding club/Pony Club. She is good to load, clip and with the farrier and is a sweet easy pony to do.”

5. ‘Fun all-rounder’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This pony is well schooled on the flat and loves to jump. He has bags of potential and is a fun, sensitive pony looking for an experienced, competitive home with an older teenager or lightweight adult. He needs a quietly confident rider with competition experience who wants to form a partnership and discover how far they can go.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way