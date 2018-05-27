Re-locate to this 376 acre Spanish estate with horses, carriages and a 15-bedroom house

Wave goodbye to a summer of unpredictable British weather with this luxury villa for sale in Seville, Spain.

Owned by Joanne Hearst Castro, granddaughter of William Randolph Hearst, the press baron who inspired the main character in ‘Citizen Kane’, this incredible villa is 15 minutes from Seville’s international airport, two hours and a half from Madrid by train, and two hours from Costa del Sol.

The impressive 3000m² cortijo was built in 1929 by Spanish architect Aníbal González and underwent some updates in 1999.

Offered for sale by Sotheby’s International, it is on the market for €13.5million (£11.8million)

Set in 376 acres, the estate has been home to a stud started in the 1980s, with a stallion from the Marquis of Salvatierra ranch and several mares from González-Barba.

At present, the yard features this large courtyard of stables, and there are currently nine employees working on the estate to help with the mucking out…

The horse-drawn collection includes the carriage used by the Infanta Elena, Spanish Emeritus King’s daughter, during her wedding day in Seville.

The estate also offers a bull ring with Mexican hand carved wood works as well as two other on-site dressage arenas.

Other fun features include a hermitage for religious celebrations, a leisure pavilion that includes a Mexican decorated bar, an Andalusian cellar and a large swimming pool.

The house has 15 bedrooms, a cinema theatre and a billiard are.

Dine in style in this grand dining hall…

…and make the most of the Spanish siesta with this plush living room.

Don’t forget, the price includes all furnishing, décor, livestock, saddlery, carriages, antiques, and costumes…

… what a bargain. When can we move in?

