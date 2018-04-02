Rain, rain, go away! These mud-less competitions are a must right now…

As the weather still hasn’t perked up, check out these competitions you need to enter that don’t involve getting muddy…



Arena eventing



Date: 7 April

Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe

Details: “This competition involves a showjumping course in an indoor arena followed by some cross-country fences in a large outdoor arena. Rosettes to 10th place.”

Enter now

Nervous dressage

Date: 8 April

Venue: Ladyleys, Oldmeldrum

Details: “Warm up in either indoor school for 20 minutes then ride a dressage test of your choice without having to leave the arena.”

Enter now

Working hunter and ridden showing show

Date: 8 April

Venue: Sands Farm Equestrian Centre, Horsham

Details: “A range of classes from 2ft working hunter to ridden cob. This show is open to all and is all in an indoor arena, including warm-up.”

Enter now

Late afternoon and evening dressage

Date: 10 April

Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth

Details: “This competition features unaffiliated classes from intro to elementary.”

Enter now

Eventer challenge

Date: 12 April

Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester

Details: “This competition has classes ranging from 70cm to 1.05m in height. Each class features a course of 8-9 showjumps followed by up to 10 simulated cross-country fences.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated evening showjumping

Date: 12 April

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “This competition has a clear round followed by classes ranging in height from 50cm to 1m. This is open to all ages and abilities with prize money up for grabs in each class. Refreshments available.”

Enter now

British Dressage

Date: 14 April

Venue: Stretcholt Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater

Details: “This is an affiliated dressage competition featuring classes from prelim to advanced medium, with tests ridden indoors on a gel-track surface. Some of these classes also include summer qualifiers.”

Enter now

British Showjumping

Date: 14 April

Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire

Details: “Classes from clear round and British Novice up to 1.40m open.”

Enter now

