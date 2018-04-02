Rain, rain, go away! These mud-less competitions are a must right now…

As the weather still hasn’t perked up, check out these competitions you need to enter that don’t involve getting muddy…
Arena eventing
Date: 7 April
Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe
Details: “This competition involves a showjumping course in an indoor arena followed by some cross-country fences in a large outdoor arena. Rosettes to 10th place.”
Nervous dressage
Date: 8 April
Venue: Ladyleys, Oldmeldrum
Details: “Warm up in either indoor school for 20 minutes then ride a dressage test of your choice without having to leave the arena.”
Working hunter and ridden showing show
Date: 8 April
Venue: Sands Farm Equestrian Centre, Horsham
Details: “A range of classes from 2ft working hunter to ridden cob. This show is open to all and is all in an indoor arena, including warm-up.”
Late afternoon and evening dressage
Date: 10 April
Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth
Details: “This competition features unaffiliated classes from intro to elementary.”
Eventer challenge
Date: 12 April
Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester
Details: “This competition has classes ranging from 70cm to 1.05m in height. Each class features a course of 8-9 showjumps followed by up to 10 simulated cross-country fences.”
Unaffiliated evening showjumping
Date: 12 April
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “This competition has a clear round followed by classes ranging in height from 50cm to 1m. This is open to all ages and abilities with prize money up for grabs in each class. Refreshments available.”
British Dressage
Date: 14 April
Venue: Stretcholt Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater
Details: “This is an affiliated dressage competition featuring classes from prelim to advanced medium, with tests ridden indoors on a gel-track surface. Some of these classes also include summer qualifiers.”
British Showjumping
Date: 14 April
Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire
Details: “Classes from clear round and British Novice up to 1.40m open.”
