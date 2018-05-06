A cross-country course, jumping lane and all-weather gallop: the dream set-up?

Quickset House is situated in a rural location within the village of Everleigh, on the northern edge of the Salisbury Plain. Just a short distance from the A303, the property enjoys excellent communication links with Swindon, Reading and Winchester — making show day drives that little bit easier.

There are an abundances of equestrian centres in the area, including Crofton Manor, Cholderton, and Sparsholt.

If you fancy a day on the sidelines, watch some polo at Tidworth, or you can go racing at Newbury and Salisbury.

Hunting is with the Tedworth, Royal Artillery and Wilton, while if your other half also likes outdoor pursuits, golf is available at Tidworth, Andover and High Post, or they could go fishing (by licence) on the River Avon.

If you have a show pony on your yard, join up to BSPS Area 11 or NPS Area 24 for a range of annual showing fixtures.

On the market with Fox and Grant, it has a price tag of £1.3million.

Come and have a look around…



The equestrian facilities are located near to the house, and include an American barn…

…which has nine spacious internal loose boxes and a tack room.

As well as an enclosed rubber lunge pen and a four-bay horse walker, there is a 40x50m floodlit arena with rubber surface.

Make the most of the cross-country course, which has 35 jumps and a water feature.

And there is also an all-weather gallop and jumping lane.

In all, the land amounts to around 24.8 Acres, and the pasture is divided into four enclosures by mains electric fencing. All the fields have post and rail boundaries.

Inside, you will be greeted by a family home which boasts three bedrooms, a cosy sitting area…

…and also a large kitchen.

The house is approached via sweeping drive, and behind the house you will find the pretty lawned gardens complete with mature trees.

But with horsey facilities like these, we doubt you’ll ever be inside…

