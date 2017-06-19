Nervous or novice? 7 events you need to enter that are perfect for your needs

If you’re just starting out on your competitive equestrian career or if you sometimes find yourself battling with nerves, take a look at this selection of events for the nervous or novice rider that you need to enter
Mini one-day event
Date: 24 June
Venue: Saul, Gloucestershire
Details: “There are two classes; 70 cm and 80cm, which will be split into junior and senior sections if entries warrant. Rosettes to 10th place, trophies to third place and a free photo to winners of each class.”
Enter now
Fun jumping and showing show
Date: 24 June
Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Cirencester
Details: “Jumping classes from poles on the ground to 80cm and a range of showing classes including best turned out and in-hand and ridden sections.”
Enter now
Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 1 July
Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop
Details: “Classes from clear round and 35cm to 55cm with junior and senior sections.”
Enter now
Mini one-day event
Date: 2 July
Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester
Details: “Classes from 1ft6 lead-rein to 2ft3 over an updated cross-country course. The dressage and showjumping phases will be held on an all-weather arena.”
Enter now
Quest Club and unaffiliated dressage
Date: 2 July
Venue: Inchoonans Competition and Livery Yard, Errol
Details: “Classes from intro to elementary open to all riders.”
Enter now
Mini one-day event
Date: 8 July
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “Classes from 50cm to 80cm with dressage in an indoor arena, showjumping on a grass arena and cross-country in a cross-country field. You can enter each phase individually, meaning you don’t have to compete in every phase if you don’t want to. Rosettes to sixth place.”
Enter now
Nervous dressage
Date: 9 July
Venue: Ladyleys, Aberdeenshire
Details: “Unaffiliated dressage where you can pick your own test. Warm up in either indoor school for 20 minutes then ride a dressage test of your choice without having to leave the arena.”
Enter now