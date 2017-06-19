Nervous or novice? 7 events you need to enter that are perfect for your needs

If you’re just starting out on your competitive equestrian career or if you sometimes find yourself battling with nerves, take a look at this selection of events for the nervous or novice rider that you need to enter



Mini one-day event

Date: 24 June

Venue: Saul, Gloucestershire

Details: “There are two classes; 70 cm and 80cm, which will be split into junior and senior sections if entries warrant. Rosettes to 10th place, trophies to third place and a free photo to winners of each class.”

Fun jumping and showing show

Date: 24 June

Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Cirencester

Details: “Jumping classes from poles on the ground to 80cm and a range of showing classes including best turned out and in-hand and ridden sections.”

Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 1 July

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Classes from clear round and 35cm to 55cm with junior and senior sections.”

Mini one-day event

Date: 2 July

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from 1ft6 lead-rein to 2ft3 over an updated cross-country course. The dressage and showjumping phases will be held on an all-weather arena.”

Quest Club and unaffiliated dressage

Date: 2 July

Venue: Inchoonans Competition and Livery Yard, Errol

Details: “Classes from intro to elementary open to all riders.”

Mini one-day event

Date: 8 July

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “Classes from 50cm to 80cm with dressage in an indoor arena, showjumping on a grass arena and cross-country in a cross-country field. You can enter each phase individually, meaning you don’t have to compete in every phase if you don’t want to. Rosettes to sixth place.”

Nervous dressage

Date: 9 July

Venue: Ladyleys, Aberdeenshire

Details: “Unaffiliated dressage where you can pick your own test. Warm up in either indoor school for 20 minutes then ride a dressage test of your choice without having to leave the arena.”

