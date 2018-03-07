9 things Meghan Markle needs to know before she joins a (very) horsey family

The countdown is on for the nuptials of the year. The Spice Girls have confirmed that they’ll be reuniting to play for the happy couple, 2,640 people have been given the nod to get a close-up of the newly weds outside St George’s Chapel in Windsor and Meghan Markle’s baptism into the Church of England has been booked.

Dress fittings and canapé tastings may be a priority, but if we could have just five minutes with Meghan prior to 19 May this is what we’d want to tell her…

1. Don’t try and bluff your way with The Queen when it comes to horses. If broodmares and damsires are being bandied around and you’re wondering if Her Majesty has switched to speaking Gaelic without telling you, politely change the subject. Sharpish.

2. Contrary to reports in the national papers, your husband-to-be’s cousin Zara Tindall is an eventer not a showjumper. Don’t mention the Rio Olympics (she missed out on a place on the team), but fire away with London 2012. (It was a team silver medal for the record…)

3. Royal Ascot is not the time to prove your credentials as the sassier Duchess. Punters in the Royal Enclosure are threatened with the issuing of a cheap Pashmina to cover their knees and over-exposed shoulders… And if faced with an awkward silence with your husband’s grandmother in the paddock, “tell me about Estimate…” should get the ball rolling.

4. Royal Windsor Horse Show is going to be fairly low down on your list of priorities with just a week to go before you head down the aisle — but swotting up on the Highlands (ponies that is) will pay dividends…

5. Once you are part of the ‘Firm’, you will be required to interact with equines of all shapes and sizes while the cameras roll. Stay near the head end and keep your thumb in if you decide to feed them something. But you already know about that… (See picture above).

6. A quick run down of the polo rulebook will mean weekends from May to September make a whole lot more sense. Champagne can only help you so much. But the good news? Chukkas only last seven minutes.

7. However desperate you are for conversation over Christmas, resist the temptation to coo too heavily over Dartmoor ponies when you’re in the company of Princess Anne…

8. We’re afraid your children will learn to ride. Even if it means being dragged around Sandringham on a Shetland in tears, it’s likely they will be riding well before they can walk.

9. Feeling out of your depth? It’s widely reported that Kate Middleton is allergic to horses, so you’re already galloping ahead in this department…

