Love the outdoors with the new Toggi autumn/winter Country Collection *Promotion*

Inspired by a love for the outdoors the Toggi Country Collection features a range of knitwear composed of wool from merino sheep — regarded as having some of the finest and softest wool of any sheep. The lambswool is fully washable, naturally breathable, water resistant and provides instant warmth. The collection features sumptuous fairisles, argyles and cable designs in a range of highly desirable styles. Partner with their beautifully designed shirts featuring a variety of seasonal prints for a contemporary take on a country classic.

The collection also includes fully waterproof jackets, gilets and a tweed range made from their new exclusive Glencoe tweed. The rustic textured appearance of the beautiful new Glencoe tweed is the result of 14 different coloured yarns being blended together to achieve the desired effect.

Here we feature some of the key pieces from the collection, perfect for looking stylish while enjoying the outdoors.

The Belsay ladies waterproof tweed field coat epitomises country field chic. The tweed fabric has a waterproof and breathable membrane with fully taped seams guaranteed to keep you warm and dry. Large, bellow cartridge pockets, practical zipped hand warmer pockets and a shaped action back for ease of movement.

Underneath the Baildon ladies printed shirt features a subtle horse print design that is both eye catching and sophisticated. Layered with the Belah ladies cable knit waistcoat in a rich pomegranate with a delicate cable knit, this is the perfect combination for when the temperature dips.

The Pinto ladies winter rider breeches in super soft cosy fabric are sure to keep you warm on the chilliest of days. Featuring a contrast colour trim at the pockets, waistband and stretch panel at the ankle and metallic embroidery at the pocket adds a touch of sparkle to this style.

Partner with the handmade Quartz riding boot, a full-length nubuck leather riding boot in a luxurious bitter chocolate colour. This boot features an elasticated panel and a medial suede panel with full length YKK zipper. The dual density sole unit comprises a durable Thermo rubber abrasion resistant outsole for secure grip and a shock absorbing PU midsole to provide you with many hours of unsurpassed comfort, support and performance both in and out of the saddle.

The finishing touches include the Clairwood ladies leather riding gloves, Swarby wool hat and the delightful Bowsden feather brooch.