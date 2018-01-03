14 wow-factor moments from Liverpool International Horse Show

This year’s Liverpool International Horse Show (29-31 December 2017) may have ended in dreadful circumstances when a major fire forced an evacuation of the show on New Year’s Eve, but highlights from this year’s equestrian extravaganza shouldn’t be forgotten — from top class showjumping to wow-factor stunts. Roll on the 2018 show…

Don’t miss our full report from the show in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 11 January 2018

