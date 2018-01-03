14 wow-factor moments from Liverpool International Horse Show

This year’s Liverpool International Horse Show (29-31 December 2017) may have ended in dreadful circumstances when a major fire forced an evacuation of the show on New Year’s Eve, but highlights from this year’s equestrian extravaganza shouldn’t be forgotten — from top class showjumping to wow-factor stunts. Roll on the 2018 show…
Don’t miss our full report from the show in Horse & Hound magazine, on sale 11 January 2018
A crowd favourite: spectators are treated to the Puissance thrills on the Saturday night as riders tackle the big red wall
Credit: Kate Owen
Ponies and a party: the perfect mix? Rick Parfitt Jnr (son of Status Quo’s legendary singer and guitarist Rick Parfitt) and the RPJ band get the crowd on their feet
Star studded: Carl Hester (centre), Charlotte Dujardin (left) and Sarah Higgins take to the podium after the dressage freestyle invitational class
Nerves of steel: the Arenacross Freestyle MX Crew give riders a run for their money in the bravery stakes
Rather them than us… Motocross is taken to another level with riders flying off a purpose built ramp with their bikes 40 feet in the air
Brand new act Luminoso is a mesmerising combination of stunning horses, stunt riders — and plenty of tricks
Six highly skilled horses and riders wow the crowds with their acrobatic skills to a dramatic soundtrack and plenty of pyrotechnic action
The spell binding Luminoso display transports spectators to another world
One for the scrapbook: Burghley winner Oliver Townend poses for a photo with a happy fan
It’s not just the grand prix horses who are given their chance to shine in the main arena…
Ready for the action: the (mini) jockeys check out the going ahead of the Shetland Grand National
Fast and furious: no leeway for Christmas bellies on these pint-sized ‘racehorses’…
Not your average showjumping attire — but we’d expect nothing less from the mini-major fancy dress pairs relay
In the festive spirit: what better time of year to don your fancy dress?