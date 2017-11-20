Let’s go jumping! 10 shows you don’t want to miss out on

If you’re searching for some indoor winter showjumping take a look at this range of competitions you need to enter
British Showjumping
Date: 2 December
Venue: Moulton College Equestrian Centre, Northampton
Details: “Classes from 85cm to 1.15m members cup, including amateur qualifiers.”
Junior British Showjumping
Date: 2 December
Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley
Details: “Classes from 75cm to 1.10m open with some winter qualifiers.”
Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 2 December
Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop
Details: “Classes from 30cm clear round to 95cm with junior and senior sections and some Trailblazer qualifiers.”
Winter fun mini showjumping
Date: 3 December
Venue: Diamond Equestrian, Leicester
Details: “Classes from cross poles to 2ft9ins, plus choose your height clear round and fancy dress. Rosettes to sixth.”
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 3 December
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Details: “Classes from 40cm to 90cm with prize money on offer and rosettes to fifth, plus rosettes to all double clears.”
Nervous and novice jumping
Date: 3 December
Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen
Details: “Classes from 30cm to 65cm with some clear round rosettes and rosettes to those placed.”
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 3 December
Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester
Details: “Classes from 60cm to 1m.”
Evening showjumping
Date: 5 December
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “Classes from clear round and 65cm to 105cm with Trailblazers qualifiers.”
Evening clear round showjumping
Date: 7 December
Venue: Keysoe, Bedford
Details: “Heights starting at 60cm and working up to 1m.”
Jump and go
Date: 9 December
Venue: High Plains Equestrian Centre, Riding Mill
Details: “Classes from 55cm to 85cm. This is a great way to experience winter showjumping without having to wait around hours for different classes.
Competitors warm up in groups of between four and six riders, then jump the first course and jump off if clear, then the course is raised and the same thing happens at the next height. The results are calculated at the end of the day when all groups have finished and rosettes are posted out. These rounds also act as qualifiers for the 2018 UK Riders series.”
