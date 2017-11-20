Let’s go jumping! 10 shows you don’t want to miss out on

If you’re searching for some indoor winter showjumping take a look at this range of competitions you need to enter



British Showjumping



Date: 2 December

Venue: Moulton College Equestrian Centre, Northampton

Details: “Classes from 85cm to 1.15m members cup, including amateur qualifiers.”

Junior British Showjumping

Date: 2 December

Venue: Bishop Burton College, Beverley

Details: “Classes from 75cm to 1.10m open with some winter qualifiers.”

Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 2 December

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Classes from 30cm clear round to 95cm with junior and senior sections and some Trailblazer qualifiers.”

Winter fun mini showjumping

Date: 3 December

Venue: Diamond Equestrian, Leicester

Details: “Classes from cross poles to 2ft9ins, plus choose your height clear round and fancy dress. Rosettes to sixth.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 3 December

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “Classes from 40cm to 90cm with prize money on offer and rosettes to fifth, plus rosettes to all double clears.”

Nervous and novice jumping

Date: 3 December

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “Classes from 30cm to 65cm with some clear round rosettes and rosettes to those placed.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 3 December

Venue: Kingston Maurward College, Dorchester

Details: “Classes from 60cm to 1m.”

Evening showjumping

Date: 5 December

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “Classes from clear round and 65cm to 105cm with Trailblazers qualifiers.”

Evening clear round showjumping

Date: 7 December

Venue: Keysoe, Bedford

Details: “Heights starting at 60cm and working up to 1m.”

Jump and go

Date: 9 December

Venue: High Plains Equestrian Centre, Riding Mill

Details: “Classes from 55cm to 85cm. This is a great way to experience winter showjumping without having to wait around hours for different classes.

Competitors warm up in groups of between four and six riders, then jump the first course and jump off if clear, then the course is raised and the same thing happens at the next height. The results are calculated at the end of the day when all groups have finished and rosettes are posted out. These rounds also act as qualifiers for the 2018 UK Riders series.”

