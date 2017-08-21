Horse-ify your bank holiday Monday: 6 events you need to check out

One week today it’s the late August bank holiday Monday, and we think there’s no better way to spend it than with your horse. If this sounds like you, take a look at this range of competitions on offer
British Dressage and unaffiliated dressage
Date: 28 August
Venue: Witham Villa Equestrian Centre, Leicester
Details: “Classes include prelim to medium both unaffiliated and affiliated, with some other options available too.”
Open jumping derby
Date: 28 August
Venue: Onley Grounds Equestrian Complex, Rugby
Details: “A showjumping course followed immediately by a course of rustic fences. Open to members and non-members of Cherwell Valley Riding Club. Classes range from lead-rein 30-40cm to 1.05m with rosettes to 10th in each class. A relaxed, fun, supportive round in the fabulous outdoor arena at Onley Grounds EC.”
Showing show
Date: 28 August
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “A huge range of classes on offer for novice and more experienced, young and old, with lots of qualifiers too. Plus, book two classes through Equo, and claim two free entries on arrival at the show secretary’s desk.”
Unaffiliated long arena dressage
Date: 28 August
Venue: Oaklands College, St Albans
Details: “Do you want the make the step up to British Dressage? Do you have a new or young horse you want to ride through a British Dressage test but not in an affiliated competition? Or do you just want to have a go at riding a dressage test in a long arena? This show has prelim and novice classes, which will all be split into restricted and open sections.”
Cross-country hire
Date: 28 August
Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Cam
Details: “Take your pick from a selection of times available for you to book at this equestrian centre in Gloucestershire.”
Arena hire
Date: 28 August
Venue: Easter Rattray Equestrian Centre, Blairgowrie
Details: “Easter Rattray boasts a large indoor school with mirrors, a large outdoor school, a full set of dressage markers and showjumps. Hire either the indoor or outdoor arenas at hourly intervals.”
