It’s time for an adrenaline rush: 8 events you need to enter this week

If you quite fancy having a go at some cross-country, take a look at this range of competitions you need to enter, from hunter trials to one-day events and arena eventing



Spring hunter trials

Date: 25 March

Venue: Foresterseat Cross-Country, Perth

Details: “Classes range from minimus to open with junior and adult sections. Heights from 60cm to 1m with rosettes to sixth place.”

Enter now

Arena one-day event

Date: 25 March

Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme On Spalding Moor

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m, ecompassing all three phases on all-weather arenas. Competitors can choose to take part in all three phases, just the two jumping phases or just the dressage phase.”

Enter now

JumpCross

Date: 1 April

Venue: Grange Farm, Peterborough

Details: “Classes for juniors and seniors from 2′ up to 3’3. JumpCross is run over knock-down fences around a cross-country style track.”

Enter now

Hunter trial

Date: 2 April

Venue: Poplar Park Equestrian Centre, Woodbridge

Details: “Classes include pairs 80cm to 1m individual.”

Enter now

Mini one-day event

Date: 9 April

Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester

Details: “A range of classes on offer from lead-rein 1ft6-2ft to 2ft3 using an updated cross-country course.”

Enter now

One-day event

Date: 23 April

Venue: Gasston Stables, Headley

Details: “Three classes are available: 60cm, 75cm and 85cm, making this the perfect event for novice riders and/or horses to compete in a calm atmosphere around an educational course.”

Enter now

Pony club one-day event

Date: 30 April

Venue: Forgadenny Baxterknowe, Scotland

Details: “This is the Fife Hunt Pony Club one-day event, open to non-members and adults, with classes from 85cm to 1.15m.”

Enter now

One-day event

Date: 30 April

Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster

Details: “An event with junior and senior classes, ranging from 70cm to 1m. Rosettes and prize money available.”

Enter now