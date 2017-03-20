It’s time for an adrenaline rush: 8 events you need to enter this week

If you quite fancy having a go at some cross-country, take a look at this range of competitions you need to enter, from hunter trials to one-day events and arena eventing
Spring hunter trials
Date: 25 March
Venue: Foresterseat Cross-Country, Perth
Details: “Classes range from minimus to open with junior and adult sections. Heights from 60cm to 1m with rosettes to sixth place.”
Enter now
Arena one-day event
Date: 25 March
Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme On Spalding Moor
Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m, ecompassing all three phases on all-weather arenas. Competitors can choose to take part in all three phases, just the two jumping phases or just the dressage phase.”
Enter now
JumpCross
Date: 1 April
Venue: Grange Farm, Peterborough
Details: “Classes for juniors and seniors from 2′ up to 3’3. JumpCross is run over knock-down fences around a cross-country style track.”
Enter now
Hunter trial
Date: 2 April
Venue: Poplar Park Equestrian Centre, Woodbridge
Details: “Classes include pairs 80cm to 1m individual.”
Enter now
Mini one-day event
Date: 9 April
Venue: Moreton Equestrian Centre, Dorchester
Details: “A range of classes on offer from lead-rein 1ft6-2ft to 2ft3 using an updated cross-country course.”
Enter now
One-day event
Date: 23 April
Venue: Gasston Stables, Headley
Details: “Three classes are available: 60cm, 75cm and 85cm, making this the perfect event for novice riders and/or horses to compete in a calm atmosphere around an educational course.”
Enter now
Pony club one-day event
Date: 30 April
Venue: Forgadenny Baxterknowe, Scotland
Details: “This is the Fife Hunt Pony Club one-day event, open to non-members and adults, with classes from 85cm to 1.15m.”
Enter now
One-day event
Date: 30 April
Venue: Epworth Equestrian, Doncaster
Details: “An event with junior and senior classes, ranging from 70cm to 1m. Rosettes and prize money available.”
Enter now