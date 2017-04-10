Horse-ify your Easter weekend with these competitions you need to enter now

We all know Easter is the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate, but it’s also the perfect excuse to make the most of the extended weekend and venture out with your horse. Take a look at this great selection of competitions you need to enter now
Easter showjumping
Date: 14 April
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from clear round and cross poles to 1.10m with Easter eggs presented to the winner of each class.”
Enter now
Combined training
Date: 14 April
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Details: “British Eventing level classes available from BE80 with 80-85cm showjumping to intermediate with 1.20-1.25m showjumping. You can also book schooling rounds around the showjumping.”
Enter now
Easter showjumping
Date: 14 April
Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree
Details: “Classes from 30cm cross poles for riders either on or off the lead-rein to 1.05m for both horses and ponies, plus accumulator competitions.”
Enter now
Good Friday fun showing show
Date: 14 April
Venue: Keysoe, Bedford
Details: “A huge range of classes available to enter including in-hand, lead-rein and ridden sections with qualifiers for a number of championships. Suitable for beginners and the more experienced.”
Enter now
Showcross
Date: 15-16 April
Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar
Details: “Classes from cross poles (riders can be led) to 90cm.”
Enter now
One-day event and showcross
Date: 16 April
Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth
Details: “Classes from 55cm to 90cm with the option of competing in either the one-day event or showcross and senior or junior sections at each height. Rosettes to sixth place.”
Enter now
Open showjumping and two-phase eventers’ challenge
Date: 16 April
Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Cam
Details: “Classes from 30cm to 1m. Assistance is allowed in the lower height classes.”
Enter now
Easter show
Date: 17 April
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “A range of in-hand and ridden classes with a variety of qualifiers.”
Enter now
Easter showjumping
Date: 17 April
Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Cirencester
Details: “Classes from poles on the ground and cross poles to 1.10m.”
Enter now