Horse-ify your Easter weekend with these competitions you need to enter now

We all know Easter is the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate, but it’s also the perfect excuse to make the most of the extended weekend and venture out with your horse. Take a look at this great selection of competitions you need to enter now



Easter showjumping

Date: 14 April

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from clear round and cross poles to 1.10m with Easter eggs presented to the winner of each class.”

Combined training

Date: 14 April

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “British Eventing level classes available from BE80 with 80-85cm showjumping to intermediate with 1.20-1.25m showjumping. You can also book schooling rounds around the showjumping.”

Easter showjumping

Date: 14 April

Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree

Details: “Classes from 30cm cross poles for riders either on or off the lead-rein to 1.05m for both horses and ponies, plus accumulator competitions.”

Good Friday fun showing show

Date: 14 April

Venue: Keysoe, Bedford

Details: “A huge range of classes available to enter including in-hand, lead-rein and ridden sections with qualifiers for a number of championships. Suitable for beginners and the more experienced.”

Showcross

Date: 15-16 April

Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar

Details: “Classes from cross poles (riders can be led) to 90cm.”

One-day event and showcross

Date: 16 April

Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from 55cm to 90cm with the option of competing in either the one-day event or showcross and senior or junior sections at each height. Rosettes to sixth place.”

Open showjumping and two-phase eventers’ challenge

Date: 16 April

Venue: Tumpy Green Equestrian Centre, Cam

Details: “Classes from 30cm to 1m. Assistance is allowed in the lower height classes.”

Easter show

Date: 17 April

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “A range of in-hand and ridden classes with a variety of qualifiers.”

Easter showjumping

Date: 17 April

Venue: Cerney Equestrian Centre, Cirencester

Details: “Classes from poles on the ground and cross poles to 1.10m.”

