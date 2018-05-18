H&H Festival of Eventing favourite: Katie Hughes — ‘this will be my last event with him’

With just over a week until the Horse & Hound Festival of Eventing we continue to meet the riders taking part and find out their stories…

Each week in the run up to the competition we will meet one of the entrants who can’t wait for the event in our new ‘festival favourites’ series.

Katie Hughes with Roche

Name: Katie Hughes



Horse’s name: Roche



Class entered: 90cm



What’s the story?

“I bought Roche as a four-year-old from Jill Holt Equestrian and over the years, we have been attempting to event. We currently compete at BE90 level in British Eventing, National Schools and riding club. Now seven-year-old, Roche loves his cross-country and (touch wood) has never had a fault. He’s not so keen on showjumping and dressage as he would much rather be zooming around the cross-country, but let’s hope we have enough treats to bribe him!

“Roche is a really sweet and cuddly 14.2hh Irish pony and he is so straightforward to ride — he just does what I say and I think we have a really good partnership.

“I’m 15-years-old and am currently Lavington School and live in nearby Melksham in Wiltshire. I would love to persue a career in equestrian television when I’m older.”

Why have you decided to enter the H&H Festival of Eventing?

“Sadly, the H&H Festival of Eventing will be my last event with Roche as he will be up for sale shortly due to me outgrowing him. He loves doing three-day events, particularly cross-country day. We also love the buzz of staying away from home.”

What are you most looking forward to about the H&H Festival of Eventing?

“Definitely the cross-country. Last year’s course looked amazing in the pictures and hopefully Roche will fly and we will enjoy our last round together.”

Do you have a secret weapon?

“My mum and dad are great as they drive me to to lots of competitions and are so supportive. But also whenever I’m competing, I have to wear something from Hardy Etc Clothing — whether it’s my jodhpurs, cross-cuntry top or Roche’s numnah, I cant compete without them.”

Tell us a fun fact about your horse

“Roche’s favourite party trick is smiling. Whether it’s for a treat or if I’m sad and he wants to make me laugh, he loves to smile!”

Have you entered the H&H Festival of Eventing and would like to feature as a Festival favourite? If so please email gemma.redrup@timeinc.com