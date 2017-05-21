4 dream equestrian homes for sale — complete with a games room

For you: a five-bedroom country house with a games room and views to the Dee Estuary. There are landscaped gardens with a pond and vegetable beds, a double garage and a further building housing a gym and workshop.

For the horses: a separate gated yard entrance with horsebox parking and a garage. There are four loose boxes, a tack room, kitchenette and WC, and a 20x40m arena. The grazing land totals more than five acres. There is excellent hacking on quiet lanes.

What’s the damage? £975,000

Agent: Jackson Equestrian

Telephone number: 01743 491979

Visit: jacksonequestrian.com

