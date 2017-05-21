4 dream equestrian homes for sale — complete with a games room

Our pick of equestrian properties for sale around the country, that come with a games room to keep everyone entertained
1. June Farm, Surrey
For you: an eight-bedroom Grade II-listed house with an impressive billiards room. A ha-ha separates the gardens from the paddocks, and to the south of the house is a well-sheltered swimming pool with a pool house. There is also a gym, vegetable garden, greenhouse and tennis court.
For the horses: 18 loose boxes situated in an American-style barn, plus a hay barn, feed
room and tack room with kitchen. There is also a solarium, sand school and horse walker.
Set in 24.71 acres.
What’s the damage? £4.95m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 020 78611552
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
2. High Common Cottage, Norfolk
For you: a Grade II-listed home with a thatched roof, at the end of a long quince tree-lined drive. There are four bedrooms as well as a two-bedroom annexe. Next to the annexe is a useful games or party room.
For the horses: a new stable block with five loose boxes, a feed and tack room, and a large hay barn. The stable block is centred around a concrete yard with power, lighting and water. There is also a Charles Britton arena, and a drive serves the majority of the paddocks. Set in 6.651 acres.
What’s the damage? £850,000
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01603 229229
Visit: savills.com
3. Bryn Bach, Flintshire
For you: a five-bedroom country house with a games room and views to the Dee Estuary. There are landscaped gardens with a pond and vegetable beds, a double garage and a further building housing a gym and workshop.
For the horses: a separate gated yard entrance with horsebox parking and a garage. There are four loose boxes, a tack room, kitchenette and WC, and a 20x40m arena. The grazing land totals more than five acres. There is excellent hacking on quiet lanes.
What’s the damage? £975,000
Agent: Jackson Equestrian
Telephone number: 01743 491979
Visit: jacksonequestrian.com
4. The Beeches, Monmouthshire
For you: a secluded four-bedroom house with a dark room that could also be used as a cinema/games room or gym. It is located in the lower Wye Valley, with potential for a self-contained annexe.
For the horses: a stone-built stable block with a tack room, three loose boxes, two barns and a garage. Four fields, with an all-weather arena. Set in five acres.
What’s the damage? £790,000
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone number: 01291 629799
Visit: fineandcountry.com
Next week: Equestrian properties with good transport links
Ref: Horse & Hound; 18 May 2017