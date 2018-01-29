Flick those toes! 7 dressage competitions you don’t want to miss

If you are looking for some dressage competitions to take your horse or pony to, here are just a few you need to check out



Unaffiliated dressage



Date: 4 February

Venue: The Diamond Centre, Carshalton

Details: “Classes from intro to medium with this competition acting as a qualifier for the Chipstead Riding Club dressage championships in March. All tests will be in the indoor arena.”

Enter now

Quest Club

Date: 4 February

Venue: Netherton Equestrian Centre, Perth

Details: “Classes from intro with lead-rein option, up to advanced medium with veteran qualifiers for My and Team Quest. This competition also counts towards Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) regional points.”

Enter now

Winter dressage series

Date: 4 February

Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring

Details: “There are a range of unaffiliated classes on offer from intro to medium with classes split into junior, senior and para sections. All first and second placed horses with the required score will qualify for our winter championship show in April.”

Enter now

British Dressage

Date: 10 February

Venue: Cobham Manor Equestrian Centre, Maidstone

Details: “Classes from medium to prix st georges with freestyle classes too. All of the tests available are summer championship qualifiers.”

Enter now

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 10 February

Venue: Field House, Staffordshire

Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary, which are also include Trailblazers qualifiers. There is also a Pony Club Dengie dressage qualifier.”

Enter now

Smart casual dressage

Date: 10 February

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from introductory to medium with a green horse (six years and under) prelim class too. These also include Trailblazers and Cricklands qualifiers.”

Enter now

British Dressage

Date: 11 February

Venue: Badgworth Arena Equestrian Centre, Axbridge

Details: “Classes from prelim to elementary with summer qualifiers.”

Enter now

Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings