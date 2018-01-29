Flick those toes! 7 dressage competitions you don’t want to miss

If you are looking for some dressage competitions to take your horse or pony to, here are just a few you need to check out
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 4 February
Venue: The Diamond Centre, Carshalton
Details: “Classes from intro to medium with this competition acting as a qualifier for the Chipstead Riding Club dressage championships in March. All tests will be in the indoor arena.”
Enter now
Quest Club
Date: 4 February
Venue: Netherton Equestrian Centre, Perth
Details: “Classes from intro with lead-rein option, up to advanced medium with veteran qualifiers for My and Team Quest. This competition also counts towards Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) regional points.”
Enter now
Winter dressage series
Date: 4 February
Venue: Leamside Equestrian, Houghton Le Spring
Details: “There are a range of unaffiliated classes on offer from intro to medium with classes split into junior, senior and para sections. All first and second placed horses with the required score will qualify for our winter championship show in April.”
Enter now
British Dressage
Date: 10 February
Venue: Cobham Manor Equestrian Centre, Maidstone
Details: “Classes from medium to prix st georges with freestyle classes too. All of the tests available are summer championship qualifiers.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 10 February
Venue: Field House, Staffordshire
Details: “Classes from introductory to elementary, which are also include Trailblazers qualifiers. There is also a Pony Club Dengie dressage qualifier.”
Enter now
Smart casual dressage
Date: 10 February
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from introductory to medium with a green horse (six years and under) prelim class too. These also include Trailblazers and Cricklands qualifiers.”
Enter now
British Dressage
Date: 11 February
Venue: Badgworth Arena Equestrian Centre, Axbridge
Details: “Classes from prelim to elementary with summer qualifiers.”
Enter now
