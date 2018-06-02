Pembrokeshire’s calling — a five-bed home with a manege and stables set in 68 acres

Pack up and move in to this home in south west Wales, which could be the perfect haven for any horse lover. And the best thing? It’s recently been reduced in price…



Nestled in Glandwr, Whitland, the property is situated in 68 acres of prime Pembrokshire countryside in a National Park (which includes full grazing rights across the surrounding mountainside and beyond).

Elevated above road level, you can enjoy views across Carmarthen and the Brecon Beacons, which offer glorious hacking.

Equestrian centres in the area include Hafod Farm Stables (5 miles), Shiral EC (11 miles) and Moor Farm EC (25 miles).

Two cross-county courses within an hour’s drive can be found at Ynysymond Stables and Cambrian XC.

Carmarthen College hosts regular show jumping competitions, and is 22 miles away.

During the hunting season you can either head out with the Carmarthenshire or the Llandeilo Farmers.

Carmarthen County Show (19 miles) is your local summer fixture and you’re a 1hr 30min drive from Builth Wells, host of the legendary Royal Welsh Show.

This equestrian property is on the market for £750,000 and is being offered for sale by Fine & Country – it appears the owners are looking to sell so here is a chance to grab yourself a real bargain before it’s too late.

Let’s have a look around…

There is 68 acres of quality farmland, which has been used for grazing, as well as a fruit and vegetable garden and a small orchard.

Currently, the pristine yard has four stables with half doors, a tack room, a covered gated stable area, a hayloft, a workshop, and equipment storage room. The yards and courtyards all have new gates and fencing

With recently built outbuildings including tractor and cattle sheds, there is plenty of scope for indoor stable blocks and arenas, subject to planning.

The house is an equally impressive setup. Completed in 2000, the five-bed home was custom designed and built for the current owners.

The heart of the home is the kitchen, which includes a centre island, ample storage and an integral dishwasher.

The cosy lounge, complete with reclaimed mahogany floor, slate hearth and wood burner, leads through into the conservatory.

You will be able to keep everyone entertained with this purpose-built snooker room housing a full size competition snooker table.

When can we move in?

