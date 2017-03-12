Festival fever: move into a dream horsey home on Cheltenham’s doorstep

Our pick of properties within easy reach of Cheltenham Racecourse — from a Cotswold estate to a substantial farm
1. Westhurst, Worcestershire
Distance to Cheltenham Racecourse: 20 minutes by car.
For you: a seven-bedroom house between Bredon Hill and the River Severn with far-reaching views, plus a snooker room and study.
For the horses: a stable yard with four loose boxes, a tack room, feed store and garage. Set in 7.4 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.5m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01905 723438
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
2. Butlers Hill Farm, Gloucestershire
Distance to Cheltenham Racecourse: 20 minutes by car.
For you: a five-bedroom farmhouse with an annexe and a flat. The land provides a shoot, stalking and fishing on the River Churn.
For the horses: seven stables, a large portal frame barn and an outdoor arena. Set in 113 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.75m
Agent: Knight Frank
Telephone number: 01285 659771
Visit: knightfrank.co.uk
3. Duntisbourne House, Gloucestershire
Distance to Cheltenham Racecourse: 30 minutes by car.
For you: a Cotswold estate with seven/eight bedrooms, two guest apartments, a staff flat, three-bedroom lodge, swimming pool, tennis court and cinema.
For the horses: a stable yard with four loose boxes and a store. Set in 70 acres, including surrounding mixed woodland and pasture.
What’s the damage? £POA
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01285 627550
Visit: savills.com
4. Benbow House, Gloucestershire
Distance to Cheltenham Racecourse: 45 minutes by car.
For you: a four-bedroom house near Minchinhampton Common, with an impressive kitchen with an AGA, and landscaped gardens.
For the horses: four stables, a tack room, feed room, machine shed and an arena with a Martin Collins surface. Set in 6.5 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.47m
Agent: Hamptons
Telephone number: 01453 270176
Visit: hamptons.co.uk
Next week: Equestrian properties in Oxfordshire
