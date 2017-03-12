Festival fever: move into a dream horsey home on Cheltenham’s doorstep

Our pick of properties within easy reach of Cheltenham Racecourse — from a Cotswold estate to a substantial farm

1. Westhurst, Worcestershire



Distance to Cheltenham Racecourse: 20 minutes by car.

For you: a seven-bedroom house between Bredon Hill and the River Severn with far-reaching views, plus a snooker room and study.

For the horses: a stable yard with four loose boxes, a tack room, feed store and garage. Set in 7.4 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.5m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01905 723438

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

2. Butlers Hill Farm, Gloucestershire

Distance to Cheltenham Racecourse: 20 minutes by car.

For you: a five-bedroom farmhouse with an annexe and a flat. The land provides a shoot, stalking and fishing on the River Churn.

For the horses: seven stables, a large portal frame barn and an outdoor arena. Set in 113 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.75m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 01285 659771

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

3. Duntisbourne House, Gloucestershire

Distance to Cheltenham Racecourse: 30 minutes by car.

For you: a Cotswold estate with seven/eight bedrooms, two guest apartments, a staff flat, three-bedroom lodge, swimming pool, tennis court and cinema.

For the horses: a stable yard with four loose boxes and a store. Set in 70 acres, including surrounding mixed woodland and pasture.

What’s the damage? £POA

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01285 627550

Visit: savills.com

4. Benbow House, Gloucestershire

Distance to Cheltenham Racecourse: 45 minutes by car.

For you: a four-bedroom house near Minchinhampton Common, with an impressive kitchen with an AGA, and landscaped gardens.

For the horses: four stables, a tack room, feed room, machine shed and an arena with a Martin Collins surface. Set in 6.5 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.47m

Agent: Hamptons

Telephone number: 01453 270176

Visit: hamptons.co.uk

