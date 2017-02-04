Dreaming of making a British team? 6 serious competition ponies for sale this week

If you’re on the lookout for a superstar pony who could put you in the thick of international competition, take a look at our selection of current and potential FEI ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Wonderful pony’

Height: 13.3hh

Age: 13

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Saco’ is a loving, kind and genuine pony. My daughter is 13-years-old and 5’2″ and has been competing him at medium British Dressage (BD) and pony FEI tests scoring up to 69% in medium regularly. Saco is jumped frequently up to 2’6″ and loves to be ridden bareback jumping and on the flat. Saco is always in the ribbons and together, my daughter and him have achieved many wins and had some amazing experiences such as going from affiliated prelim to medium in under two years, competing in Home Internationals in 2015 and 2016, reserve for the GB Progress Training Squad, competed in High Profile premier leagues, qualified for novice nationals in 2015 and more. Saco is starting advanced moves at home and he can be ridden in a single or a double bridle. It is an extremely sad sale of a truly wonderful pony. Saco would be ideal as a second pony for a young, competent rider wishing to learn the levels in dressage and be safe while doing so.”

2. ‘European FEI event pony’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: 13

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “‘Creemully Melody’ competed at Malmö and Millstreet pony European eventing championships as part of the bronze medal winning team and was also called up as first reserve in 2016 after my daughter had only evented him for five months. He has had many wins and placings internationally. He is a sound and easy pony who loves to compete and please. Creemully Melody is a once is a lifetime pony for a competitive child who wants to event ponies to the highest level. He has three fabulous paces, always being near the top after dressage. He is a complete machine cross-country and would jump anything he is faced at. He is quick across the country and nimble on his feet, finding combinations easy but is also able to make horse distances. He also is a careful showjumper who wants to please. Melo is easy in every way and is the perfect pony for a child looking to make a team.”

3. ‘Always brings her rider home safely’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Movie Star’ is the most genuine homebred pony with the biggest heart and incredible character. She has evented very successfully at BE100, with placings, and now holds 10 foundation points. Her dressage is well established, with easy shoulder-in, mediums, counter canter and simple changes and developing all the time. She is a very bold but careful showjumper, with a calm rhythmical canter and immense scope, jumping 1.05m classes with absolute ease and schooling over 1.15m at home. She can jump horse or pony distances. Breeze is superb across country — bold, athletic and quick thinking and always brings her rider home safely. She is dead straight to skinnies and corners, and water, ditches and trakehners are never a problem. She has also regularly competed in unaffiliated dressage and showjumping which she always wins or is highly placed. She would be a fantastic Pony Club pony. Breeze hacks alone or in company, and is good in traffic and never pulls or hots up in any open spaces. She is 100% safe and a confidence-giving ride. She never bucks or rears and is perfect in group situations. Breeze is good to shoe, box, clip and is a super traveller in the lorry or trailer. Good to do in every respect. No vices. Not at all mareish.”

4. ‘Serious pony’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: mare

Selling points: “‘Killaloe Lass’ is a registered class one Connemara with three lovely paces — she regularly leads after the dressage and recently scored 24 and 26. She is established at elementary level at home, has a scopey, careful jump and is bold cross-country. She was placed third in the BE90 at Sapey with a 24 dressage and double clear. Jessie is a serious pony for someone wanting to go up through the levels in Pony Club and BE eventing. She is one in a million.”

5. ‘Rare opportunity’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This British Sports Pony is a potential FEI or grassroots event pony. ‘Sonny’ has a temperament to die for, loves cuddles and is very talented. He has been a winner since the start, taking first place and qualifying for the NSEA Championship (his first test). He is currently on the BYRDS B squad and gained an outstanding 94% at the inter county earlier this year in his first affiliated. He has now won at elementary and recently scored 69.5% in a novice 38 test. He was also seventh in the novice silver Petplan Area festivals. He is a very fast learner and 100% trainable and is now working at medium level at home with established lateral work. He is jumping up to 1m tracks at home and works happily on the grass. Sonny is regularly jumping away from home and has been placed in unaffiliated showjumping competitions, and qualified for Dengie second rounds. He has been out autumn hunting and was well behaved, jumping all fences. Equally he would make a super working hunter pony (WHP). At Melplash show he was Champion WHP and at Dorset County he won the hotly contested potential competition pony. He hacks alone or in company and leads off our old pony. He is good to shoe, box, clip, catch and loads/travels well in trailer and lorry. He has also stayed away at shows since he was a four-year-old.”

6. ‘Outstanding’

Height: 14.2hh

Age: eight

Gender: mare

Selling points: “This stunning mare is super-talented and very quick against the clock. ‘Makita’ has had wins at premier shows, Pony of the Year Show (POYS) and Scope where she was first in the pony progressive championship 1.10m, first in the POYS novice 1m and third in the Peace Love World Adventurer 1.15m. More recently she had a win and two seconds at the England home pony international in the foxhunter. She has proved herself over the 1.15-1.20m tracks and has an amazing future ahead of her. She has a sweet gentle nature with exceptional flatwork and is lovely to hack and have on the yard. She has been produced slowly and has not been over-jumped. She is excellent to handle on the ground and is easy to box and shoe. No vices and straightforward in every way. She has all the scope to go on up the levels with a temperament to match.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

