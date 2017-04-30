Escape the rat race with these equestrian properties in remote locations

Wave goodbye to cars and crowds with our pick of properties for sale in remote locations

1. Combe, Somerset



For you: a three-bedroom farmhouse dating back to 1721, in a secluded location approached by its own private drive. It faces south-west with views across landscaped gardens and paddocks.

For the horses: a large stone L-shaped barn with six partitioned stables on the ground floor, with a feed room and store. Above are two large open-plan haylofts, which are currently used as a tack room and for further storage. To the rear of the barn is an enclosed dog run with a kennel. Set in 9.74 acres.

What’s the damage? £700,000

Agent: Stags

Telephone number: 01398 323174

Visit: stags.co.uk

2. The Vern, Herefordshire



For you: a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed manor farmhouse, surrounded by impressive gardens. It is accessed by a no-through road and long driveway and enjoys a slightly elevated position overlooking the Herefordshire countryside. The property has about half a mile of river frontage and there’s a heated swimming pool, all-weather tennis court and games room.

For the horses: two stable blocks with a total of six stables with extensive further outbuildings. Set in 15.6 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.65m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01242 54800

Visit: savills.co.uk

3. Stackald, Orkney



For you: a traditional single-storey cottage on Eday, which is believed to be about 100 years old. It has three bedrooms. Eday is situated among the north isles of Orkney and the property is located within a short walking distance of the ferry terminal, from where there are daily ferries to Kirkwall on Orkney Mainland.

For the horses: a barn with two internal looseboxes, plus a pony box and extensive other outbuildings. Set in 16 acres with level pastureland.

What’s the damage? £190,000

Agent: Rural Scene

Telephone number: 01264 850700

4. Wells House, Cumbria



For you: a five-bedroom house dating back to the 18th century, with an open-plan kitchen and a bar/games room.

For the horses: a building that contains four stables, stores and a gym and there’s an open-sided horse shelter. There are paddocks to the front, side and rear of the property and woodland that leads down to the banks of Roe Beck and Rush Gill. Set in 12 acres.

What’s the damage? £850,000

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01325 370500

Visit: savills.co.uk

Ref: Horse & Hound; 27 April 2017