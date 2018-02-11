Fancy living near Hickstead? Take a look at these West Sussex gems…

Stay near the Hickstead action this summer by purchasing one of these stunning West Sussex-based equestrian properties.

1. Westbrook Lea, Bognor Road, near Horsham.

For you: this single storey rural home is nestled in a tranquil area, and is surrounded by masses of rolling fields. The versatile interior layout includes an entrance lobby, family, dining and sitting rooms, conservatory, kitchen, utility room, three double bedrooms including one en-suite, and a family bathroom. Outside there is an attractive garden area, which includes a swimming pool, hot tub, patio, summer house and dog compound.

For the horses: situated on the three acres of pastureland is a stable yard, which consists of seven loose boxes. The 20 x 40 m Pasada-surfaced outdoor riding arena has been well maintained by the present owner and the paddocks are all fenced with post and rail. There are also four field shelters and the yard benefits from a CCTV system. The house also includes a boot room/tack room facility.

USP: the property offers a chance to enjoy living in your own rural enclave, yet be within a short drive of Warnham, Dorking and Horsham, which offer main line rail links to London and with easy access to the A24 linking to the A264 and M25.

What’s the damage? £795,000

Agent: Equus Country and Equestrian

Telephone number: 01892 829014

Visit: equusproperty.co.uk.

2. Amblehurst Manor Farm, Wilsborough Green, near Horsham

For you: sitting in over 10 acres of ground, this traditional Sussex barn conversion benefits from a number of individually memorable rooms which are coupled with delightful views. Offering accommodation mostly over a single level, the house has a family kitchen complete with sitting area, four double bedrooms, one bedroom guest annexe, six bathrooms, and also features landscaped gardens.

For the horses: four purpose built loose boxes, a solarium and a tack room sit alongside spacious paddocks which overlook a picturesque River Kird frontage. There is an external wash down area complete with lighting. The land gently undulates and is laid to pasture, part post and rail fenced.Ê

USP: the property features a detached period outbuilding, which has been recently renovated to provide gym, office and home cinema facilities. The village of Wisborough Green is the archetypal English village with its cricket green, primary school, church, pubs, village store and Post Office, also offering residents regular main line services into Victoria and Waterloo stations.

What’s the damage? £2.65

Agent: Savills Guildford

Telephone number: 01483 796800

Visit: savills.co.uk

3. Wineham Place, Wineham, near Henfield



For you: beautiful country house spilling with charm and character set in the centre of its own grounds. There are five bathrooms in the property, with the master bedroom holding an en-suite bathroom with under floor heating. A viewing platform at the top of the house provides 360-degree view across the Sussex countryside.

For the horses: included in the 46.5 acres of woodland and pasture is a selection of outbuildings which lend themselves to equestrian use. There are three separate lots of paddock and woodland available by separate negotiation. Wineham Place is situated in a rural location and is ideally situated for the thriving local equestrian scene with Hickstead All England show ground and arena polo club within 3 miles.

USP: Dating back to the early 20th century, the property has been considerably updated and was extended in 2006, creating a feature room central to modern living, on the west side of the property overlooking the gardens. The house grounds include a lake located at the end of the driveway.

What’s the damage? £3.2m

Agent: Knight Frank

Telephone number: 020716 72491

Visit: knightfrank.co.uk

Ref: Horse & Hound; 8 Feb 2018

