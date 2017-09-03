Beautiful equestrian properties on Burghley’s doorstep

Been hooked on the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials action this weekend? Here's our pick of properties within easy reach of the world-famous four-star

1. Willoughby House, Lincolnshire





Distance to Burghley Horse Trials: 21 miles

For you: a detached period property with four bedrooms and well-established gardens with a pond, wildlife wetland area, double garage and a garden store complete with electricity.

For the horses: a stable block with eight boxes and a tack room, a floodlit outdoor arena and a lorry and trailer park. There are about four acres of grazing land with an additional parcel of 9.33 acres of paddocks available by separate negotiation.

What’s the damage? £695,000

Agent: Longstaff

Telephone: 01778 420406

Visit: longstaff.com

2. River House, Lincolnshire





Distance to Burghley Horse Trials: 8 miles

For you: a period farmhouse with five bedrooms, a family kitchen with an AGA, dining room with a fireplace and an office/games room. Outside there’s a large barn that could be converted subject to planning, as well as a garage with a store above it.

For the horses: detached stabling for two horses, with a tack room. The property is set in over two acres of gardens and grounds, with good privacy.

What’s the damage? £1.25m

Agent: Moores Country & Equestrian

Telephone: 01780 484555

Visit:countryequestrianhomes.com

3. Three Oaks, Cambridgeshire





Distance to Burghley Horse Trials: 20 miles

For you: a detached barn conversion, accessed down a private driveway. There are four en suite bedrooms in the house, as well as a self-contained, one- bedroom annexe. Outside there is an open-bay barn that’s ideal for vehicle or equipment storage.

For the horses: four large stables and a hay and feed barn, and double gates from the road allowing access for the horsebox if required. There is also a 20x40m all-weather arena. Set in five acres, with post-and-rail fencing in the paddocks.

What’s the damage? £650,000

Agent: Fine & Country

Telephone: 01780 750200

Visit: fineandcountry.com

4. Rochford House, Lincolnshire





Distance to Burghley Horse Trials: 18 miles

For you: a Grade II-listed house that was originally the country seat to the bishop of Lincoln. It has five bedrooms, a cellar, nursery and playroom. There’s a large workshop with planning for accommodation to be built over it.

For the horses: one small stable, plus a renovated stable block that’s used for vehicle storage but could be four stables. Set in four acres.

What’s the damage? £1.39m

Agent: Moores Country & Equestrian

Telephone: 01476 855618

Visit: countryequestrianhomes.com

