Beautiful equestrian properties on Burghley’s doorstep

Madeleine Silver

Been hooked on the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials action this weekend? Here's our pick of properties within easy reach of the world-famous four-star

TAGS:

1. Willoughby House, Lincolnshire

Distance to Burghley Horse Trials: 21 miles
For you: a detached period property with four bedrooms and well-established gardens with a pond, wildlife wetland area, double garage and a garden store complete with electricity.
For the horses: a stable block with eight boxes and a tack room, a floodlit outdoor arena and a lorry and trailer park. There are about four acres of grazing land with an additional parcel of 9.33 acres of paddocks available by separate negotiation.
What’s the damage? £695,000
Agent: Longstaff
Telephone: 01778 420406
Visit: longstaff.com

2. River House, Lincolnshire

Distance to Burghley Horse Trials: 8 miles
For you: a period farmhouse with five bedrooms, a family kitchen with an AGA, dining room with a fireplace and an office/games room. Outside there’s a large barn that could be converted subject to planning, as well as a garage with a store above it.
For the horses: detached stabling for two horses, with a tack room. The property is set in over two acres of gardens and grounds, with good privacy.
What’s the damage? £1.25m
Agent: Moores Country & Equestrian
Telephone: 01780 484555
Visit:countryequestrianhomes.com

3. Three Oaks, Cambridgeshire

Distance to Burghley Horse Trials: 20 miles
For you: a detached barn conversion, accessed down a private driveway. There are four en suite bedrooms in the house, as well as a self-contained, one- bedroom annexe. Outside there is an open-bay barn that’s ideal for vehicle or equipment storage.
For the horses: four large stables and a hay and feed barn, and double gates from the road allowing access for the horsebox if required. There is also a 20x40m all-weather arena. Set in five acres, with post-and-rail fencing in the paddocks.
What’s the damage? £650,000
Agent: Fine & Country
Telephone: 01780 750200
Visit: fineandcountry.com

Continued below…

4. Rochford House, Lincolnshire

Distance to Burghley Horse Trials: 18 miles
For you: a Grade II-listed house that was originally the country seat to the bishop of Lincoln. It has five bedrooms, a cellar, nursery and playroom. There’s a large workshop with planning for accommodation to be built over it.
For the horses: one small stable, plus a renovated stable block that’s used for vehicle storage but could be four stables. Set in four acres.
What’s the damage? £1.39m
Agent: Moores Country & Equestrian
Telephone: 01476 855618
Visit: countryequestrianhomes.com

Next week: Equestrian properties in Suffolk

Ref: Horse & Hound; 31 August 2017

Don’t miss our full report from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in Thursday’s issue of Horse & Hound magazine (7 September 2017)