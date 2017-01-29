Keen to set up camp in Kent? Take a look at these equestrian properties for sale

Bag your place in a corner of Kent with our pick of horsey homes
1. Greenlands, Kent
For you: a spacious family house with four bedrooms and beautiful landscaped gardens, with a large terrace and pond.
For the horses: five stables, a tack room and hay barn, a sand school and about two acres of grazing land divided into two paddocks. There is ample parking and a good turning area.
What’s the damage? In excess of £1m
Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse
Telephone number: 01892 512020
Visit: www.batchellermonkhouse.com
2. Chartfield Farm, Kent
For you: a stylish farmhouse with four bedrooms in a secluded yet convenient location. There is underfloor heating, modern bathroom suites and extensive outbuildings suitable for conversion (subject to planning).
For the horses: four stables, a hay barn, tack room and multiple stores. Set in six acres.
What’s the damage? £2m
Agent: Savills
Telephone number: 01732 789700
Visit: www.savills.com
3. Isaacs Farm, Kent
For you: a modernised five-bedroom farmhouse with an Aga in the kitchen, beams and natural stone floors.
For the horses: an extensive stabling complex with 22 loose boxes, an indoor arena, floodlit outdoor arena, a day living area, alarmed tack room, solarium and extensive storage. Set in 34 acres.
What’s the damage? £1.995m
Agent: Equus
Telephone number: 01892 829014
Visit: www.equusproperty.co.uk
Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:
4. Gravelly Hall, Kent
For you: a five-bedroom house with gardens and planning permission for an orangery. The property adjoins the historic Leeds Castle Estate.
For the horses: nine stables, a tack room, feed room and a 20x40m school. Set in 8.5 acres with an extra 6.5 acres available by negotiation.
What’s the damage? £1.85m
Agent: Churchill Country & Equestrian
Telephone number: 01403 700222
Visit: www.churchillcountry.com
Next week: Properties with American barns
Ref: Horse & Hound; 26 January 2017