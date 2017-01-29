Keen to set up camp in Kent? Take a look at these equestrian properties for sale

Bag your place in a corner of Kent with our pick of horsey homes

1. Greenlands, Kent



For you: a spacious family house with four bedrooms and beautiful landscaped gardens, with a large terrace and pond.

For the horses: five stables, a tack room and hay barn, a sand school and about two acres of grazing land divided into two paddocks. There is ample parking and a good turning area.

What’s the damage? In excess of £1m

Agent: Batcheller Monkhouse

Telephone number: 01892 512020

Visit: www.batchellermonkhouse.com

2. Chartfield Farm, Kent

For you: a stylish farmhouse with four bedrooms in a secluded yet convenient location. There is underfloor heating, modern bathroom suites and extensive outbuildings suitable for conversion (subject to planning).

For the horses: four stables, a hay barn, tack room and multiple stores. Set in six acres.

What’s the damage? £2m

Agent: Savills

Telephone number: 01732 789700

Visit: www.savills.com

3. Isaacs Farm, Kent

For you: a modernised five-bedroom farmhouse with an Aga in the kitchen, beams and natural stone floors.

For the horses: an extensive stabling complex with 22 loose boxes, an indoor arena, floodlit outdoor arena, a day living area, alarmed tack room, solarium and extensive storage. Set in 34 acres.

What’s the damage? £1.995m

Agent: Equus

Telephone number: 01892 829014

Visit: www.equusproperty.co.uk

Article continues below...

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. Gravelly Hall, Kent

For you: a five-bedroom house with gardens and planning permission for an orangery. The property adjoins the historic Leeds Castle Estate.

For the horses: nine stables, a tack room, feed room and a 20x40m school. Set in 8.5 acres with an extra 6.5 acres available by negotiation.

What’s the damage? £1.85m

Agent: Churchill Country & Equestrian

Telephone number: 01403 700222

Visit: www.churchillcountry.com

Next week: Properties with American barns



Article continues below...

Ref: Horse & Hound; 26 January 2017

