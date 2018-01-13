If you’re searching for a smaller superstar, take a look at this selection of proven and potential top competition ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Stunning’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “Shanbo Dun has competed up to BE (British Eventing) novice level very successfully and is a cross-country machine. He is also very genuine and forgiving, and is snaffle mouthed at all times. Out of nine novice completions, he has jumped nine clear cross-country rounds and five double clears. Shanbo has won at unaffiliated eventing and has competed unaffiliated dressage and showjumping successfully. He has been BS (British Showjumping) on a ticket and has jumped well in 1.05m classes. He has massive potential on the flat, previously scoring a 28.8 at BE novice level and consistently scoring low to mid 30s, but is just looking for the right rider to be able to get the best out of him. Shanbo is easy to clip, load, shoe, hack and so on and is a joy to have on the yard.”

2. ‘Top class’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: eight

Selling points: “Smartie has won unaffiliated eventing and showjumping and has masses of potential on the flat, often scoring high 20s eventing. Out of 12 events, she has jumped eight double clears. This includes being placed second in her first BE novice. She has also had seven top 10 placings and is a real eye-catcher. She is always a snaffle mouth and is good to hack alone or in company. Smartie would also excel at pure showjumping as she has bags of scope and is very speedy. She would be a real team prospect and would give anyone years of fun and success. Smartie is good to shoe, clip, catch and load.”

3. ‘Absolutely fantastic’

Height: 139cm

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “Seany has competed mainly in BS, but competes very well as a working hunter or Pony Club pony. His achievements this past season include winning the 80cm final at Scottish Home Pony 2017, qualifying for the 2017 BS British Novice and discovery finals, winning a mixture of first and second rounds, he was fifth in the Scottish BS Bronze league and many more. Seany has hunted in England with the Ledbury, and in Scotland and in Ireland. He is absolutely fantastic, jumping everything that he is put at, including timber, hedges, ditches and water. He has also been a champion working hunter and has done Pony Club. He will hack on his own or in company, he’s enjoyed fun rides and has been to the beach. Seany is a very kind pony who is handled by his junior jockey in every way. No vices.”

4. ‘Lovely person’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: four

Selling points: “This stunning rising five-year-old has three super paces and is showing outstanding potential over a fence, being scopey, athletic and careful. She has completed four BE80s including being fourth at Broadway. She works well on the flat and has done some 90cm arena eventing. Her dressage marks range from 64-68%, she has a fantastic attitude towards her work and has been excellent to hack, handle, show, catch, load and travel. She is forward-going but snaffle mouthed. She is a lovely person with the potential to excel in any discipline.”

5. ‘Always in the money’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: nine

Selling points: “This is a super-safe, total gentleman and his BS record speaks for itself. He is always in a money top placings at POYS, Blue Chip, Scope and has won discovery second rounds. He is sold with rides to a couple of national championships and second rounds. He is currently jumping Foxhunters and is snaffle mouthed at all times. He moves beautifully on the flat and he would make a fabulous event pony. He is super easy, chilled out and has perfect manners.”

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

