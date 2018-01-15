Come out all guns blazing in 2018 with these brilliant training opportunities

Winter is a great time to improve your skills as a rider, so take a look at this range of training opportunities you need to get involved with



Pole work to jumping exercises clinic



Date: 27 January

Venue: Darknoll Farm, Blandford Forum

Details: “This clinic is open to jumpers and non-jumpers alike. Use will be made of poles on the ground to develop exercises for people who don’t want to leave the ground, up to a small course of jumps. Instructor Joe Roome will develop warm up exercises, to improve straightness, suppleness and rhythm and provide variety to flatwork. It is also for those who want to jump and want to develop their horse’s pace, lengthening and shortening, being in front of the leg, varying distances and angles in trot and canter. Joe is a great instructor at every level, persuading the most nervous of riders, so if you have lost confidence, want more adjustability from your horse or want to start from scratch, this is for you.”

Dressage clinic

Date: 29 January

Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe

Details: “Individual and group lessons available with John Chubb who successfully competes at BD (British Dressage) inter 1 level. Throughout the season John rides at premier league and high profile shows across the UK.”

Showjumping clinic

Date: 29 January

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Train with Vicky Bentley who is on the British Horse Society register of instructors. Vicky has her UKCC Level 2 coaching certificate and has 17 years of coaching experience under her belt.She has trained with top riders and has been BE (British Eventing) eventing for eight years with numerous top 10 placings. Vicky coaches riders of all levels and abilities and these lessons are great for new combinations, starting young horses or just for building your confidence. All ages and levels are catered for.”

Showjumping clinic

Date: 6 February

Venue: Greenfields of Avondale, Strathaven

Details: “Train with David Harland in the indoor school with daytime and limited evening slots. In these sessions, David will be working with both you and your horse, improving skills to aid in producing clear rounds. The aim in these sessions is also to learn to develop and adopt the correct canter, ride turns and lines correctly and understand distances to enhance performance jumping around a course. Suitable for all levels.”

Dressage clinic

Date: 6 February

Venue: Alnwick Ford Equestrian, Morpeth

Details: “Take this opportunity to train with Harry Payne who has competed at international level and at grand prix as a dressage rider. He has also three-day evented internationally. He is a busy dressage coach and holds the UKCC Level 3 (dressage) qualification and is currently a Level 4 candidate. He is an FEI three-/four-star international eventing judge and a list 1 (grand prix) dressage judge.”

Dressage clinic

Date: 9 February

Venue: Urchinwood Manor Riding and Event Centre, Bristol

Details: “Train with Carole Broad who is a hugely experienced trainer. She will run groups of between three and five riders specalising in dressage, pole work and lungeing to improve horse and rider. There will be lots of useful exercises to work on at home and some new and hopefully fun ideas too.”

