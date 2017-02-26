Looking for the best tips from racing experts ahead of Cheltenham? With the Festival just around the corner (14-17 March), we've rounded up the preview evenings happening across the country and Ireland over the coming weeks for the National Hunt enthusiasts out there

Thursday, 2 March

Where: Chepstow racecourse, Monmouthshire (in aid of Velindre Cancer Hospital and Racing Welfare)

Time: 7pm

Panel includes: champion jockey Richard Johnson, 10-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls, TV personality and racing enthusiast Jeremy Kyle and hosted by Coral PR director Simon Clare (Ruby Walsh and Sir AP McCoy will be joining the panel live via Facetime)

Ticket price: £25pp (including supper)

Call: 01291 622260

Friday, 3 March

Where: Jack Berry House, Malton, Yorks (in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund)

Time: 7pm (followed by drinks and canapés)

Panel includes: jockeys Andrew Thornton, Henry Brooke and Brian Hughes, trainer Brian Ellison, Totepool/Betfred’s Andrew Humphrey and hosted by Natalie Kerry

Ticket price: free (donations welcome)

Call: 01653 602090 or email: jo.russell@ijf.org.uk

Sunday, 5 March

Where: Trim Castle Hotel, Co. Meath, Ireland (in aid of The Down Syndrome Centre)

Time: 7pm

Panel includes: trainer Gordon Elliot, At The Races’ Gary O’Brien, jockeys Robbie Power and Davy Russell and hosted by presenter Matt Chapman

Ticket price: €20pp

Call: (+046) 9483000

Monday, 6 March

Where: Haydock Park racecourse, Merseyside (raffle in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund)

Time: 7.30pm

Panel includes: jockey Brian Hughes, trainer Micky Hammond, Cheltenham Trail’s Andy Gibson, Star Sports’ Kyle Drummond and hosted by presenter Jonathan Doidge

Ticket price: £10pp

Visit: northernracingclub.com

Tuesday, 7 March

Where: Exeter racecourse, Devon

Time: 6pm (following racing)

Panel includes: ITV Racing’s Luke Harvey, trainers David Pipe and Philip Hobbs, jockey Nick Scholfield, Harry Derham, assistant to Paul Nicholls, Star Sports’ Luke Tarr and hosted by commentator Gareth Topham

Ticket price: £12pp (£10pp in advance)

Visit: exeter.thejockeyclub.co.uk

Tuesday, 7 March

Where: Forde Abbey, Dorset (Cotley Harriers)

Time: 7.30pm

Panel includes: trainer David Pipe, jockey Tom Scudamore, bloodstock agent Tom Malone and Joe Tizzard, son and assistant trainer to Colin

Ticket price: £30pp (including three-course dinner)

Call: 07817 520576

Wednesday, 8 March

Where: Grand Connaught Rooms, London (in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund)

Time: 6pm

Panel includes: jockey Sam Twiston-Davies, former top jockey John Francome, The Sun’s tipster Steve Jones and hosted by TV presenter Matt Chapman

Ticket price: £10pp (including drinks and nibbles)

Visit: eventbrite.co.uk

Friday, 10 March

Where: Taunton racecourse, Somerset (in aid of MH & WSH point-to point)

Time: 7pm

Panel includes: National Hunt trainers Philip Hobbs, David Pipe, Paul Nicholls and hosted by Jim Old

Ticket price: £12.50pp (£10pp in advance).

Visit: tauntonracecourse.co.uk/our-events

Sunday, 12 March

Where: Cheltenham racecourse, Glos (the official Cheltenham preview evening)

Time: 6pm

Panel includes: Sir AP McCoy, Joe Tizzard, son and assistant trainer to Colin, bloodstock agent Tom Malone, jockey Adrian Heskin, OLBG’s Sam Boswell and hosted by ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles (the evening will also be live-streamed)

Ticket price: £6pp

Visit: cheltenham.thejockeyclub.co.uk