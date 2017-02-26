Looking for the best tips from racing experts ahead of Cheltenham? With the Festival just around the corner (14-17 March), we've rounded up the preview evenings happening across the country and Ireland over the coming weeks for the National Hunt enthusiasts out there
Thursday, 2 March
Where: Chepstow racecourse, Monmouthshire (in aid of Velindre Cancer Hospital and Racing Welfare)
Time: 7pm
Panel includes: champion jockey Richard Johnson, 10-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls, TV personality and racing enthusiast Jeremy Kyle and hosted by Coral PR director Simon Clare (Ruby Walsh and Sir AP McCoy will be joining the panel live via Facetime)
Ticket price: £25pp (including supper)
Call: 01291 622260
Friday, 3 March
Where: Jack Berry House, Malton, Yorks (in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund)
Time: 7pm (followed by drinks and canapés)
Panel includes: jockeys Andrew Thornton, Henry Brooke and Brian Hughes, trainer Brian Ellison, Totepool/Betfred’s Andrew Humphrey and hosted by Natalie Kerry
Ticket price: free (donations welcome)
Call: 01653 602090 or email: jo.russell@ijf.org.uk
Sunday, 5 March
Where: Trim Castle Hotel, Co. Meath, Ireland (in aid of The Down Syndrome Centre)
Time: 7pm
Panel includes: trainer Gordon Elliot, At The Races’ Gary O’Brien, jockeys Robbie Power and Davy Russell and hosted by presenter Matt Chapman
Ticket price: €20pp
Call: (+046) 9483000
Monday, 6 March
Where: Haydock Park racecourse, Merseyside (raffle in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund)
Time: 7.30pm
Panel includes: jockey Brian Hughes, trainer Micky Hammond, Cheltenham Trail’s Andy Gibson, Star Sports’ Kyle Drummond and hosted by presenter Jonathan Doidge
Ticket price: £10pp
Visit: northernracingclub.com
Tuesday, 7 March
Where: Exeter racecourse, Devon
Time: 6pm (following racing)
Panel includes: ITV Racing’s Luke Harvey, trainers David Pipe and Philip Hobbs, jockey Nick Scholfield, Harry Derham, assistant to Paul Nicholls, Star Sports’ Luke Tarr and hosted by commentator Gareth Topham
Ticket price: £12pp (£10pp in advance)
Visit: exeter.thejockeyclub.co.uk
Tuesday, 7 March
Where: Forde Abbey, Dorset (Cotley Harriers)
Time: 7.30pm
Panel includes: trainer David Pipe, jockey Tom Scudamore, bloodstock agent Tom Malone and Joe Tizzard, son and assistant trainer to Colin
Ticket price: £30pp (including three-course dinner)
Call: 07817 520576
Wednesday, 8 March
Where: Grand Connaught Rooms, London (in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund)
Time: 6pm
Panel includes: jockey Sam Twiston-Davies, former top jockey John Francome, The Sun’s tipster Steve Jones and hosted by TV presenter Matt Chapman
Ticket price: £10pp (including drinks and nibbles)
Visit: eventbrite.co.uk
Friday, 10 March
Where: Taunton racecourse, Somerset (in aid of MH & WSH point-to point)
Time: 7pm
Panel includes: National Hunt trainers Philip Hobbs, David Pipe, Paul Nicholls and hosted by Jim Old
Ticket price: £12.50pp (£10pp in advance).
Visit: tauntonracecourse.co.uk/our-events
Sunday, 12 March
Where: Cheltenham racecourse, Glos (the official Cheltenham preview evening)
Time: 6pm
Panel includes: Sir AP McCoy, Joe Tizzard, son and assistant trainer to Colin, bloodstock agent Tom Malone, jockey Adrian Heskin, OLBG’s Sam Boswell and hosted by ITV Racing commentator Richard Hoiles (the evening will also be live-streamed)
Ticket price: £6pp
Visit: cheltenham.thejockeyclub.co.uk