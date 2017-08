We pick out the most stunning, outlandish and unusual looks from the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials first horse inspection. Which is your favourite?



Pictures by Peter Nixon

1 /14 Sophie Brown and Wil Sophie braved the cold when she matched a short skirt with her hat.

2 /14 Georgie Spence and Wii Limbo Georgie sported a stylish coat and white jeans.

3 /14 Libby Seed and What A Catch II What A Catch’s white socks set off Libby’s cape, white jeans and long boots perfectly.

4 /14 Piggy French and Vanir Kamira Piggy joined the cape trend, but hers was of a lighter material than most.

5 /14 Andrew Hoy and The Blue Frontier Andrew wore a matching orange hat, tie and loafers.

6 /14 Sarah Bullimore and Reve Du Rouet Sarah showed off the first hat on the runway and it was beautifully matched to her jacket, which carried metallic buttons.

7 /14 Emma Hyslop-Webb and Pennlands Douglas Most riders opted for trousers today, but Emma sported a dress — does it have snaffle bits on it? We think so…

8 /14 Mark Todd and Leonidas II Toddy’s chinos and blazer caught the eye of the judges of the Hiho Silver Jewellery fashion prize — and he took the men’s award.

9 /14 Louisa Milne Home and King Eider Louisa shows her Scottish roots.

10 /14 Clare Abbot and Euro Prince The Irish pair also pleased the fashion police and Clare took the Hiho Silver Jewellery women’s outfit prize.

11 /14 Nana Dalton and Elite Syncopation It’s a big Union flag for Nana.

12 /14 Lynn Symansky and Donner Red and black tassels on her boots were the highlight of Lynn’s outfit.

13 /14 Willa Newton and Chance Remark Willa trotted up in an unusual green velvet jacket.