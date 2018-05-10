The BE100 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course 2018 at Badminton was 3,100m long. The optimum time was six-minutes and 25 seconds, with horses riders required to travel at 475m/min, which 14 combinations from 79 starters achieved (17.7%). Forty-four competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round — 55.6% of starters.

Take a look around the BE100 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course 2018 and find out which fences caught combinations out…

Fence 1

Fence 2

Fence 3

Fence 4

Fence 5 — seven refusals

Fence 6 — two refusals

Fence 7AB — one refusal



Fence 8

Fence 9ABC — 12 refusals





Fence 10



Fence 11AB — five refusals and one fall



Fence 12AB

Fence 13 — 15 refusals and one fall

Fence 14

Fence 15ABC — four refusals



Fence 16AB — five refusals



Fence 17AB



Fence 18AB — two refusals



Fence 19

Fence 20

Fence 21

After two years with the same winner, a new champion was crowned in the 2018 BE100 championship in the form of 21-year old Lois Teal, who convincingly took the title with her own Z7 Catastrophe.

For a long time it looked like 2016 and 2017 Mitsubishi Motors Cup holder Katie Hancock was going to make it three years in a row, but the five penalties she collected from the showjumping turned out to be expensive as she finished the day in the runner up spot.

For the winner, North Yorkshire’s Lois, there was nothing to add to her dressage score of 27.3 following two penalty free jumping phases on her eight year old German-bred gelding which left them with a 2.5 penalty advantage over her closest rivals.

Lois said: “I really enjoyed it! I’ve got a really good team behind me and I’m quite laid back person, when we arrived I’d be happy to finish in the top half on a score less than 35! We thought if he [Z7 Catastrophe] didn’t suit me he’d suit my brother as a hunter – my brother didn’t get him!”

