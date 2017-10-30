Already missing eventing? Check these competitions out

As the eventing season is now over, there’s no need to despair if you’re already missing it — take a look at this range of simulated eventing competitions you need to enter



Arena eventing



Date: 12 November

Venue: Downe Farm Event Centre, Tiverton

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 90cm which will be held in our 60x 60m outdoor arena and will consist of jumping a set of showjumps, followed by an optimum timed section of arena cross-country. The showjumping section will not be timed but penalties will be given for refusals and poles down. The cross-country section will have penalties for a refusal and will be judged on the combination closest to the optimum time.”

Hickstead arena horse trials

Date: 12 November

Venue: Hickstead Showground, Haywards Heath

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 100cm. This is an event which comprises of a dressage test and arena eventing course on the surfaced arena of Hickstead. It is a perfect way to continue eventing throughout the winter, or prepare for the upcoming season. Collect points throughout the series for the championship.”

Arena horse trials

Date: 12 November

Venue: Keysoe, Bedfordshire

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with one-day event option, including dressage, or eventer trial, which doesn’t include the dressage phase. The dressage and dressage warm up will be on an all weather arena, with short arena BE (British Eventing) tests. There will then be a minimum of half an hour for a tack change before the jumping phases. The jumping phases will consist a BE equivalent single phase showjumping track indoors, followed immediately in outdoor arena by a short course of portable cross-country fences. This will typically be five fences below the maximum height followed by five at the maximum, with a water splash. Fences will be laid out to allow a reasonable pace, and to have some feel of being cross-country not working hunter. There will be no cross-country time penalties, with the fastest time being used to divide equality of place, however dangerous riding will incur elimination.”

Arena event points series

Date: 19 November

Venue: Todburn Equestrian Centre, Morpeth

Details: “Classes from 60cm to 95cm. This is a really useful way to practice all three phases of eventing in a competitive format. All three phases will be on a surface, with individual times for competitors. You will ride a dressage test, then move immediately onto the showjumping and simulated cross-country course. We will allow competitors to ride their test in jumping equipment and boots. This class is designed as a great warm up for the eventing season, and is part of a points series with the winners receiving some fantastic prizes.”

Indoor arena show cross

Date: 19 November

Venue: Northern Racing College, Doncaster

Details: “Classes from 75cm to 105cm with senior and junior sections, each being awarded rosettes and prize money.”

