8 horsey events to help you see in the New Year

Arena cross-country



Date: 29 December

Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen

Details: “Unaffiliated classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. Held in an indoor arena, the competition is open to both horses and ponies which will be judged and awarded separately. The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences — they are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country and most are a fixed height.”

Arena eventing

Date: 30 December

Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, Swindon

Details: “Classes from 30cm clear round to 90cm. The course consists of 5-7 showjumps followed by 5-7 cross-country style fences.”

Unaffiliated showjumping



Date: 30 December

Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe

Details: “Classes from 50cm to 1.10m. There is a clear round at the start of the day.”

New Year’s Eve showjumping

Date: 31 December

Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek

Details: “Classes from clear round and cross poles to 1m/1.05m/1.10m on request. Open to all, there are qualifiers in most classes.”

Combined training

Date: 31 December

Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead

Details: “Unaffiliated classes from BE80(T) to British Eventing intermediate level. Schooling rounds over the course are also available. Prize money and rosettes for all classes.”

Give dressage a go

Date: 2 January

Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar

Details: “Unaffiliated dressage from Pony Club and Intro tests to elementary, plus a “clear round” option is available where you can purchase five minutes in the arena without being judged. Open to children and adults.”

Eventer’s arena cross-country

Date: 2 January

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater

Details: “Classes from 65cm to 90cm. The course will be in the arena, starting with approximately eight showjumps, followed directly by approximately eight cross-country jumps with knock-down poles and a timed section. There is also a special class for budding Wobbleberries.”

Unaffiliated dressage

Date: 2 January

Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme on Spalding Moor

Details: “Classes from prelim to elementary plus British Eventing BE90 and BE100 tests.”

