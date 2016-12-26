8 horsey events to help you see in the New Year

If you’re looking for something horsey to do over New Year, take a look at these events you need to enter this week
Arena cross-country
Date: 29 December
Venue: Hill House Equestrian, Market Rasen
Details: “Unaffiliated classes from clear round and 40cm to 1m. Held in an indoor arena, the competition is open to both horses and ponies which will be judged and awarded separately. The jumps used are not showjumps or working hunter fences — they are fences made to replicate fences you would expect to find on a cross-country and most are a fixed height.”
Arena eventing
Date: 30 December
Venue: Buryhill Competition Centre, Swindon
Details: “Classes from 30cm clear round to 90cm. The course consists of 5-7 showjumps followed by 5-7 cross-country style fences.”
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 30 December
Venue: Mullacott Event Centre, Ilfracombe
Details: “Classes from 50cm to 1.10m. There is a clear round at the start of the day.”
New Year’s Eve showjumping
Date: 31 December
Venue: Beaver Hall, Leek
Details: “Classes from clear round and cross poles to 1m/1.05m/1.10m on request. Open to all, there are qualifiers in most classes.”
Combined training
Date: 31 December
Venue: Felbridge Showground, East Grinstead
Details: “Unaffiliated classes from BE80(T) to British Eventing intermediate level. Schooling rounds over the course are also available. Prize money and rosettes for all classes.”
Give dressage a go
Date: 2 January
Venue: Highfield Equestrian at Howe, Cupar
Details: “Unaffiliated dressage from Pony Club and Intro tests to elementary, plus a “clear round” option is available where you can purchase five minutes in the arena without being judged. Open to children and adults.”
Eventer’s arena cross-country
Date: 2 January
Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, Bridgwater
Details: “Classes from 65cm to 90cm. The course will be in the arena, starting with approximately eight showjumps, followed directly by approximately eight cross-country jumps with knock-down poles and a timed section. There is also a special class for budding Wobbleberries.”
Unaffiliated dressage
Date: 2 January
Venue: Port Royal EEC, Holme on Spalding Moor
Details: “Classes from prelim to elementary plus British Eventing BE90 and BE100 tests.”
