7 showjumping competitions you need to enter this week

If you’re thinking about heading to a showjumping show this weekend, take a look at these events you need to enter
British Showjumping
Date: 6 May
Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater
Details: “Classes from 80cm to 1.30m open.”
Enter now
Club and unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 6 May
Venue: Dorset Showground, Gillingham
Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with horse and pony sections, plus a clear round.”
Enter now
Cash showjumping
Date: 6 May
Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham
Details: “Classes from 60cm to 1.05m plus a clear round with generous prize money up for grabs.”
Enter now
Unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 6 May
Venue: HRH Equestrian, Horsham
Details: “Classes from 65cm to 1m, plus there is also a clear round. We have a very relaxed and supportive atmosphere with people on hand to help if needed. There’s no pressure and we are all here to enjoy our horses and achieve our goals while having fun.”
Enter now
Jumping show
Date: 7 May
Venue: White House Farm Equestrian, Lincoln
Details: “A huge range of classes on offer including affiliated, unaffiliated and school classes, plus a clear round and qualifiers.”
Enter now
British Showjumping
Date: 7 May
Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree
Details: “Classes from British Novice to 1.30m open with Discovery second round qualifiers and a national team jumping qualifier.”
Enter now
Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping
Date: 7 May
Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop
Details: “Classes from 35cm to 55cm with junior and senior sections and a clear round where BS accredited and UKCC Level 3 coach Selina Cawkwell will assist if required.”
Enter now
Visit equo.co.uk for full competition and training listings