7 showjumping competitions you need to enter this week

If you’re thinking about heading to a showjumping show this weekend, take a look at these events you need to enter



British Showjumping

Date: 6 May

Venue: Kings Sedgemoor Equestrian Centre, near Bridgwater

Details: “Classes from 80cm to 1.30m open.”

Club and unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 6 May

Venue: Dorset Showground, Gillingham

Details: “Classes from 70cm to 1m with horse and pony sections, plus a clear round.”

Cash showjumping

Date: 6 May

Venue: Forest Edge Arena, Swaffham

Details: “Classes from 60cm to 1.05m plus a clear round with generous prize money up for grabs.”

Unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 6 May

Venue: HRH Equestrian, Horsham

Details: “Classes from 65cm to 1m, plus there is also a clear round. We have a very relaxed and supportive atmosphere with people on hand to help if needed. There’s no pressure and we are all here to enjoy our horses and achieve our goals while having fun.”

Jumping show

Date: 7 May

Venue: White House Farm Equestrian, Lincoln

Details: “A huge range of classes on offer including affiliated, unaffiliated and school classes, plus a clear round and qualifiers.”

British Showjumping

Date: 7 May

Venue: Codham Park Equestrian, Braintree

Details: “Classes from British Novice to 1.30m open with Discovery second round qualifiers and a national team jumping qualifier.”

Nervous and novice unaffiliated showjumping

Date: 7 May

Venue: Milton Equestrian Centre, Worksop

Details: “Classes from 35cm to 55cm with junior and senior sections and a clear round where BS accredited and UKCC Level 3 coach Selina Cawkwell will assist if required.”

